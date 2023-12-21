Rachel McAdams explains why she turned down Mean Girls reunion

Mean Girls cast reunite in hilarious Walmart advert

By Katie Louise Smith

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reprised their Mean Girls characters for a Walmart Black Friday ad.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A Mean Girls reunion? Without the meanest girl of all? It just doesn't feel right, does it? Well, now we have an explanation as to why Regina George star Rachel McAdams was not part of the recent team up.

Back in November, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried (as well as Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra) and all reunited for a Walmart Black Friday advert. While fans were thrilled to see the trio back together, the absence of Rachel was noticeable.

Now, in an interview with Variety, Rachel explained why she wasn't part of the Mean Girls reunion ad, and also revealed that she was planning on being in the new Mean Girls movie, but it didn't work out.

READ MORE: Original Mean Girls cast turn down "disrepectful" offer to star in Mean Girls musical movie

Rachel McAdams explains why she turned down Mean Girls reunion commercial. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage, Walmart via YouTube

Explaining why she didn't join Lindsay, Lacey and Amanda in the commercial, Rachel confessed that she turned it down because she didn't want to do a commercial, she wanted to do an actual movie. She also didn't realise the other three would be in it too.

"I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag," she said. (Makes total sense, we know Regina only does car commercials in Japan.)

Rachel then continued: "Also, I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunite without Rachel McAdams in Walmart Commercial. Picture: Walmart via YouTube

Rachel has revealed in the past that she would love to reprise her role as Regina George and dive into where she would be now as an adult.

She also revealed to Variety that she and Tina Fey had tried to work out a way in which she could appear in the new Mean Girls movie starring Reneé Rapp as Regina. Unfortunately, things didn't work out.

"Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," she said. "I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."

Based on all of that, it sounds like Rachel is still down to one day reprise her role as Queen Bee Regina. Make it happen, Tina!

Read more Mean Girls news here: