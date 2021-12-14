Rachel Zegler says live-action Snow White will be "a lot stronger" than the original

14 December 2021, 12:54

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Even though she's the original Disney princess and we love her so much, [she's been] criticised for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued."

Rachel Zegler has said that Snow White will be "a lot stronger" in the live-action movie after previous critiques about the character "existing solely for a prince".

In case you didn't know, the West Side Story actress will play Snow White in the upcoming live-action adaptation. Gal Gadot will be playing the Evil Queen and Marc Webb will direct the Disney blockbuster.

In recent years, Snow White has started to receive criticism for pandering to men and for that non-consensual kiss between Snow White and Prince Charming. Earlier this year, Disneyland received backlash for including the kiss between Snow White and Prince Charming in its revamped Snow White's Enchanted Wish ride.

However, in a new interview with Buzzfeed, Rachel has said that she plans on bringing something new to the legendary movie. "There’s not much I can say about it besides the fact that Snow White has constantly been criticised," she explained.

"Even though she's the original Disney princess and we love her so much, [she's been] criticized for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued. And I think that our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who's working on this film has really taken her narrative and turned it into something that's a lot stronger."

She added: "And I'm very, very excited to be able to bring that to life."

There's no release date for Snow White just yet but production is due to kick off in 2022.

