Are Cleopatra's eggs in Red Notice real? The history explained

15 November 2021, 12:03

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's the real history behind Cleopatra's golden eggs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Red Notice officially arrived on Netflix on Friday (Nov 12) and it has been an instant hit.

According to the movie's stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Red Notice has broken a Netflix streaming record, becoming the platform's most-watched movie on its opening day.

People have been fascinated by the international heist comedy and the journey of three criminal masterminds as they attempt to steal all three eggs that once belonged to Egyptian queen Cleopatra, while Interpol are hot on their heels.

According to the legend, there are three priceless golden eggs that were gifted to Cleopatra from Roman general Mark Antony on their wedding day. Two eggs were found during an archeological dig but the third egg's location is shrouded in mystery and has never been located…until now. But what's the truth? Here's the real story behind Cleopatra's eggs.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds announces he's taking a break from acting

Did Cleopatra have three golden eggs? The history explained

Are Cleopatra's eggs in Red Notice real?
Are Cleopatra's eggs in Red Notice real? Picture: Netflix

Sadly, the story behind Cleopatra's eggs is fictional and was invented by Red Notice writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

"One of the funniest things about the pitch as we took it around town is he had come up with the whole setup that you hear at the top of the movie, and during the pitch he has an amazing setup where he does this fascinating little trip through history," Red Notice producer and the President of Production at Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, told TheWrap.

"He’s telling you about the time and Cleopatra to really set up the Macguffin of the movie."

He added: "At the end of the pitch the same thing always came up which was, 'I had no idea about the whole Cleopatra thing,' and with great comedic timing he always said, 'Oh I just made all that up.' It has such a well-conceived backstory that you wish they were real, but no they were totally made up. It’s a very fun idea he had come up with."

So there you have it. If you're an amateur treasure hunter hoping to make your fortune by tracking down one of Cleopatra's eggs, it's simply not going to happen. Soz.

Listen to Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

How old are Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien? Their age difference in All Too Well is an easter egg

Taylor Swift All Too Well short film: Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien's age difference is an easter egg

Taylor Swift

High School Musical: The Series season 3: What will the musical be?

What will the High School Musical: The Series season 3 musical be?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Series season 3: Release date, cast, trailer and news

High School Musical: The Series season 3: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Letitia Wright.

Marvel fans want Black Panther's Shuri to be recast because of Letitia Wright's anti-vax views
21 wild facts about the first Harry Potter movie that we bet you didn't know

21 wild facts about the first Harry Potter movie we bet you didn't know

Trending on PopBuzz

Ezra Blount, 9, dies after injuries sustained at Astroworld festival

9-year-old Ezra Blount dies after being severely injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival

Travis Scott

Adele shuts down negative response to her weight loss

Adele claps back at people criticising her for her weight loss

News

Dumbledore and Harry Potter.

QUIZ: Only a Harry Potter expert can score 100% on this Dumbledore quiz
Who is Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me about?

Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me: The lyrics and Jake Gyllenhaal link explained

Taylor Swift

Every single Little Mix song ranked

All 108 Little Mix songs ranked

Little Mix

Taylor Swift All Too Well Short film: What time does it come out on YouTube?

Taylor Swift All Too Well short film: Here’s what time it comes out in your country

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale