Are Cleopatra's eggs in Red Notice real? The history explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's the real history behind Cleopatra's golden eggs.

Red Notice officially arrived on Netflix on Friday (Nov 12) and it has been an instant hit.

According to the movie's stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Red Notice has broken a Netflix streaming record, becoming the platform's most-watched movie on its opening day.

People have been fascinated by the international heist comedy and the journey of three criminal masterminds as they attempt to steal all three eggs that once belonged to Egyptian queen Cleopatra, while Interpol are hot on their heels.

According to the legend, there are three priceless golden eggs that were gifted to Cleopatra from Roman general Mark Antony on their wedding day. Two eggs were found during an archeological dig but the third egg's location is shrouded in mystery and has never been located…until now. But what's the truth? Here's the real story behind Cleopatra's eggs.

Did Cleopatra have three golden eggs? The history explained

Are Cleopatra's eggs in Red Notice real? Picture: Netflix

Sadly, the story behind Cleopatra's eggs is fictional and was invented by Red Notice writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

"One of the funniest things about the pitch as we took it around town is he had come up with the whole setup that you hear at the top of the movie, and during the pitch he has an amazing setup where he does this fascinating little trip through history," Red Notice producer and the President of Production at Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, told TheWrap.

"He’s telling you about the time and Cleopatra to really set up the Macguffin of the movie."

He added: "At the end of the pitch the same thing always came up which was, 'I had no idea about the whole Cleopatra thing,' and with great comedic timing he always said, 'Oh I just made all that up.' It has such a well-conceived backstory that you wish they were real, but no they were totally made up. It’s a very fun idea he had come up with."

WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version) pic.twitter.com/tyGFqhKWao — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 14, 2021

So there you have it. If you're an amateur treasure hunter hoping to make your fortune by tracking down one of Cleopatra's eggs, it's simply not going to happen. Soz.

