Red, White & Royal Blue stars work out who is taller in real life

By Sam Prance

Alex is famously shorter than Prince Henry in the Red White & Royal Blue book but what about the movie?

Red, White & Royal Blue stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine have revealed who is actually the tallest in real life.

If you've read the original Red, White & Royal Blue book, you'll already be well aware that Alex is shorter than Prince Henry. In the novel, Alex is 5 foot 9 and Henry is 6 foot. In fact, Alex makes many remarks about how annoying it is that Henry is taller than him. In the movie, Alex still has a height complex and Henry also pokes fun at him being shorter than him.

However, eagled-eyed fans have now noticed that Taylor Zakhar Perez, who plays Alex, appears to be taller than Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Henry. So, what is the truth? Thankfully, Taylor and Nicholas have officially answered that question.

How tall are Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine?

While filming Red, White & Royal Blue last year, Taylor took to TikTok to post a "height-off" between him and Nicholas. In the now viral video, the two actors stand back to back and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston says: "I've heard there's some debate about who is taller, Nick or Taylor and I am here to settle the debate with a tape measure."

Nicholas and Taylor then argue before they've even been measured. Nicholas calls Taylor "Frodo Baggins" as a reference to the hobbits in Lord of the Rings and Taylor makes Nicholas remove his shoes. However, once Casey's measured the pair together, it's clear that Alex is taller. He's 6 foot 2 and Nicholas is around 6 foot.

Upset with the result, Nicholas storms off and says: "This is bullshit. This is f*cking bullshit."

How tall are Alex and Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue?

In the movie, Henry is still taller than Alex canonically, at least as far as the Red, White & Royal Blue script goes. As opposed to Alex being 5 foot 9 and Henry being 6 foot, Henry is 6 foot 2 and Alex is presumably around 6 foot.

In Prime Video's official description for Henry, they write: "Henry is definitely taller than Alex, no matter what Alex might say." In the opening of the film, Alex also says, "I swear that he is not 6'2," about Henry and Henry later mocks Alex's height in a photoshoot and accuses him of trying to appear taller. He says: "You're wearing lifts."

Nevertheless, in the movie there are numerous scenes where it's clear that Alex is taller than Henry. Reacting to their actual height difference, one fan tweeted: "The funniest part about rwrb (2023) is the effort to gaslight both Alex himself and the audience into thinking Henry is taller."

Another wrote: "I love that they still gave alex a height complex when he’s literally taller than henry."

The funniest part about rwrb (2023) is the effort to gaslight both Alex himself and the audience into thinking Henry is taller 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZuIuAfDpma — aya 🐢 | firstprince rina breakdown. (@yoyokoolaid) August 12, 2023

i love that they still gave alex a height complex when he’s literally taller than henry — ti ♡ gomens brainrot (@obviouslacking) August 12, 2023

“and henry is definitely taller than alex, no matter what alex might say” 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e7jQzVrAsi — Ian Gallagher (@aertigay) August 12, 2023

making a recurring height joke because the actor of Alex is taller than Henry when it's the opposite in the book...... is actually pretty funny 😭 — ✩ • rwrb spoilers (@mahuhumaling) August 11, 2023

Going along with the bit of Henry being taller than Alex even though it clearly isn't true? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

