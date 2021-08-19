Robert Pattinson was paid $3 million to play Batman

19 August 2021, 12:46

By Sam Prance

Robert Pattinson's Batman salary is much lower than that of other actors in blockbuster superhero movies.

Robert Pattinson's salary for The Batman has been revealed and it turns out that he is earning much less than his hero counterparts.

Variety has published a new report which reveals exactly how much money some of the biggest movie stars in the world are being paid for their projects. For example, Chris Hemsworth has earned a whopping $20 million for his role as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder and Daniel Craig has been offered an incredible $100 million for the upcoming Knives Out sequel.

READ MORE: 18 times Robert Pattinson proved he was the ultimate chaotic king

Variety also revealed what Robert Pattinson is being paid for the new Batman movie and it's small by Hollywood standards.

How much is Robert Pattinson worth?

Robert Pattinson was paid $3 million to play Batman
Robert Pattinson was paid $3 million to play Batman. Picture: John Palmer/MediaPunch/Alamy Live News

According to Variety, Robert has received a salary of $3 million to take on the beloved role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in DC Comics 2022 reboot of the iconic franchise. $3 million is, of course, a huge amount of money. However, in comparison, Christian Bale was paid around $10 million for the same role in Batman Begins in 2005, and even more in The Dark Knight sequels.

Robert Pattinson is also a big Hollywood name. The star is reportedly worth $100 million and, according to Vulture, he was paid $40 million in total for the final two Twilight films. Not to mention, he was paid $2 million for the first film when he was still a relatively unknown actor. It's currently unclear what box office percentage Robert will receive on top of his pay.

Chris Hemsworth was paid just $150,000 for the first Thor film so it's possible Robert will have a far higher salary in any Batman sequels.

via GIPHY

Oh, to be an actor where $3 million is a low salary.

What do you think? Is Robert being underpaid?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

Drag Race UK season 3: Victoria Scone is franchise's first cis-female queen

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 3 will feature first cis-female queen Victoria Scone

RuPaul's Drag Race

Drag Race UK season 3: Rumoured queens and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3: Release date, confirmed cast and guest judges

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race UK criticised for lack of diversity in season 3 cast

RuPaul's Drag Race UK criticised for lack of diversity in season 3 cast

RuPaul's Drag Race

Dylan O'Brien goes blonde for Hulu's Not Okay movie

Dylan O'Brien dyes hair blonde and gets tattoos for new movie role

Trending on PopBuzz

Awkwafina called out for "blaccent"

Awkwafina called out for "blaccent" after old interview goes viral

Celeb

Lizzo reacts to live-action Hercules fan-casting on TikTok

Lizzo reacts to viral TikTok about which Muse she should play in live-action Hercules

Lizzo

10 iconic Little Mix songs that should have been singles

10 iconic Little Mix songs that should have been singles

Little Mix

Leave Britney Alone creator Cara Cunningham has come out as a transgender woman

Leave Britney Alone creator Cara Cunningham has come out as a transgender woman

LGBTQ

Shane Dawson says Ryland Adams threatened his life while possessed by a "demon"

Shane Dawson says Ryland Adams threatened his life while possessed by a "demon"

YouTubers

Every single Little Mix song ranked

All 102 Little Mix songs ranked

Little Mix

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale