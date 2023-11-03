Robert Pattinson fans lose it over his terrifying voice in Studio Ghibli's new movie

3 November 2023, 17:48

Robert Pattinson sounds unrecognisable in The Boy and The Heron trailer

By Sam Prance

Robert Pattinson plays the heron in The Boy and the Heron and he's taken on a completely different voice for the role.

Robert Pattinson has a new lead role and fans can't believe how unrecognisable his voice sounds in Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron.

There's no denying that Robert Pattinson is one of the most beloved actors of his generation. Whether he's starring in huge franchises like Twilight and The Batman or flexing his acting chops in smaller projects like The Lighthouse and The Devil All the Time, people can't get enough of the British star. He also has a habit of being hilariously chaotic in his interviews.

Now, Robert is shocking people with his first voice acting role and it's all because of how different he sounds in the movie.

Robert Pattinson's voice is unrecognisable in The Boy and the Heron
Robert Pattinson's voice is unrecognisable in The Boy and the Heron. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron is Studio Ghibli's latest film. It came out in Japan in July 2023 and is set to come out in cinemas in the US next month. The film tells the story of a young boy who loses his mother and, while grappling with grief, enters a magical world where he befriends a talking heron. The English language trailer came out yesterday (Nov 2).

In the English dub of The Boy and the Heron, Robert plays the role of the heron and it's safe to say that he's created a new voice for the role. Instead of his usual voice, Robert speaks with a gravelly, terrifying tone and people are losing it over his performance.

Reacting to Robert's voice on Twitter, one person wrote: "I was like, which one is he? IT'S THE FCKING BIRD!! He sounds so different, I don't even recognize his voice. Can't wait!"

Another added: "HOLY F*CK I THOUGHT THAT WAS WILLEM DAFOE THE WHOLE TIME. Robert Pattinson’s range continues to impress me, man. What a bright talent."

Someone also joked: "bro went bonkers on the mic."

Fans have since pointed out that Robert's delivery is reminiscent of Masaki Suda's. Masaki plays the role of the heron in the original Japanese version of the film.

To hear Robert's performance in full, you can watch The Boy and the Heron in cinemas as of December 8th in the US.

What do you think? Could you recognise Rob's voice?

