By Sam Prance

"Zoë Kravitz was looking at how big cats fight, so I looked up how a bat fights."

Robert Pattinson has opened up about how he prepared to play Batman and let slip that he watched videos of bats fighting.

The wait is nearly over. Almost three years since it was first announced that Robert Pattinson had been cast as Bruce Wayne in DC's upcoming movie, The Batman, the film officially comes out in cinemas next month. Reviews for The Batman are yet to go live but Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the film, has teased that Rob's performance as Batman is "incredible".

Now, Rob has revealed how he prepared to play the iconic superhero including a hilarious anecdote involving actual bats.

Robert Pattinson says he watched actual bats fighting to prepare for The Batman. Picture: Randy Holmes via Getty Images, Georgy Rozov / EyeEm via Getty Images

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about he got the right voice for Batman, Robert said: "I wanted to do a radically different thing to all the other Batmen. I thought cause everyone does this really rough, gravelly thing, I'm gonna do the opposite, whispery. I tried to do it for the first two weeks and it just looked absolutely atrocious and they told me to stop doing it."

The 35-year-old actor then said that he was also inspired by Zoë to watch videos of real bats fighting in an attempt to play Batman properly. He said: "I was talking to Zoë Kravitz and she was saying to see the way she's moving she was looking at these videos, like big cat videos and how big cats fight and stuff, so I looked up how a bat fights."

Rob then explained: "There was this one video on Planet Earth of a technique of a vampire bat with a chicken in a cage and how it fights the chicken was it flaps around the cage for like an hour, just flap banging on the cage until the chicken's so scared it falls asleep and then the bat sneaks into the cage and bites it on its anus."

Now, we all know that Rob has admitted to lying in interviews but this video actually exists. It's not Planet Earth but a video by New Atlantis Wild titled: "Bat hunting a Chicken". You can watch the video in all its glory below.

Rob ended by saying: "I sent that to Matt Reeves and he's like "I've got an idea!" Sadly it doesn't seem likely that we'll see Rob biting anyone's bum in the new Batman but we can live in hope.

The Batman debuts in cinemas worldwide on March 4th.

