Robert Pattinson reveals he was high on valium during his Twilight audition

By Sam Prance

Robert Pattinson also let slip that he was almost fired as Edward Cullen while filming the first Twilight movie.

Robert Pattinson has opened up about his Twilight audition and how he was almost recast during filming for the first movie.

It's impossible to imagine the Twilight franchise without Robert Pattinson. Ever since the first book was adapted into a film in 2008, Edward Cullen has been synonymous with the 35-year-old actor. Even if Rob has openly admitted to hating the franchise multiple times, he can't escape the fact that many people first fell in love with him as a vampire.

Now, Rob has revealed that he was close to being fired from Twilight and was high on valium when he auditioned for it.

Robert Pattinson reveals he was high on valium during his Twilight audition. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Summit Entertainment

Speaking to GQ about the audition, Rob said: "I'd started to develop this absolute terror of auditions. I'd be so enthusiastic about something and then the day of the audition, my entire confidence would collapse. The same thing happened the morning of the Twilight audition."

He then explained: "I used to live on my agent's couch at the time in her apartment and she sent me this email exchange. I'm freaking out. I don't want to go to the audition anymore. And underneath it said, 'Well, find a valium in my bathroom.'"

Rob continued: "I had never taken a valium before. I just remember feeling so glorious in the back of the taxi with the window open and just being like, 'Wow, this what I've been missing.' So I think I had this quite spacey, detached thing in the audition, which must have kind of worked for the character."

Robert Pattinson reveals the scene that almost got him fired from Twilight. Picture: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Rob also revealed that he clashed with the filmmakers on the first film: He said: "I was 21 and wanted to make it as arty as possible. We had this stranger tension. The studio was kind of scared to make things a little bit too emo and I thought that was the only way to play it. I spent so much time infuriated."

He added: "It's definitely something about being 21. I can't believe the way I was acting half the time when I look back on it. The scene where Edward introduces Bella to his family for the first time, I remember that being the day, because my agent and manager came up as a surprise visit and I thought everything was fine."

Rob then let slip: "And then at lunch, they were like, 'Okay so whatever you're doing right now, after lunch, just do the opposite or you'll be fired by the end of the day. So that was the only thing that got me to smile a little bit."

In other words, Edward was almost fired from the role and recast. Can you imagine Twilight without him?

