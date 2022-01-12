Harry Potter fans believe Rupert Grint wasn't at the reunion special in person

12 January 2022, 12:51

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Emma Watson's nails might have just solved the mystery…

Harry Potter fans believe Rupert Grint didn't actually attend the Harry Potter reunion special in person.

The Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, aired on HBO Max on January 1 and people are still obsessing over it. The special celebrated the making of the film franchise and brought back all our favourite actors for an emotional trip down memory lane.

However, since it aired die-hard Potterheads have already spotted mistakes in the one-off special including a mixup between Emma Watson and Emma Roberts, and twins Oliver and James Phelps (who played George and Fred Weasley) being credited the wrong way round.

Harry Potter fans believe Rupert Grint wasn't at the reunion special in person.
Harry Potter fans believe Rupert Grint wasn't at the reunion special in person. Picture: HBO Max

Now fans have theorised that Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, wasn't at the reunion in person at all.

So, let's dive into the facts: The show was filmed in Leavesden Studios in London and it's thought to have started filming around November 2021, according to a telling Instagram post from Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). In the post, Tom joked about sharing a trailer with Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) who was also in the reunion special.

However, Rupert was actually in Toronto, Canada, in November 2021 because he was filming scenes for Netflix's Cabinet of Curiosities, according to photos obtained from the Daily Mail. Not only that, people believe that because a filming crew in Toronto were included in the show's credits that may be an indication that Rupert was indeed in Canada.

However, there's one thing that sleuths have pointed out. It's possible Rupert could have been edited into scenes with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) but what about the moment when Rupert and Emma held hands!? That probably would have been a lot harder to edit…

Harry Potter Reunion.
Harry Potter Reunion. Picture: HBO Max

Well, of course Harry Potter sleuths have the answers. Viewers have noticed that Emma's nail varnish changes in some scenes but her outfit, hair and makeup remains the same. In scenes with Daniel and Rupert, Emma's nails are painted black. However, in the scenes where Emma and Rupert are in conversation alone her nails are painted gold.

Could Emma have simply decided to change her nail varnish while filming? Ok yes, BUT it's highly likely that they had to shoot Emma and Rupert's scene when he was back in London or, as others have suggested, Emma flew to Toronto to film the emotional scene.

What do you think? Was Rupert actually there? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

