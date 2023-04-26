Ryan Gosling says he "doubted" himself as Ken before joining Barbie cast

By Katie Louise Smith

"I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy."

Ryan Gosling's Ken era is well and truly upon us. Ken szn is almost here, and the Ken-ergy is already off the charts.

Last month, the first Barbie trailer was released and fans got their first look at Ryan in action as Barbie's vapid yet hot love interest Ken. Memes went viral, "'cause we're gurlfrendboyfrend" became the internet's favourite new line reading and Margot Robbie's Barbie feet made everyone lose their minds.

Barbie is not set to be released until July 21st but the two leads, alongside director Greta Gerwig, shared more information about the film at CinemaCon 2023 this week (April 25).

During their presentation, Ryan Gosling admitted that he had doubts about playing Ken at first, before Greta and Margot convinced him he was the perfect actor to take on the role.

Ryan Gosling admits he doubted he didn't have enough "Ken-ergy" before playing Ken. Picture: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Mattel Films/Entertainment Pictures

Speaking at the Barbie presentation, Ryan confessed that he wasn't sure about playing Ken at first, and he didn't "see" himself as the character.

"I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy," Ryan told the audience. "I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

During the presentation, he went on to joke: "It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach."

"It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?'" he continued.

Last month, shortly after the trailer was released, Ryan's role as Ken split the internet in half.

While the majority of people who are familiar with Ryan's comedy roles, sense of humour and overall talent agreed he was the perfect actor to portray Ken, others complained that he didn't "look Ken enough", also implying that he looked "too old" to play the famous doll. People then began offering up their alternative castings but let's be honest, none of them even came close. (Respectfully!)

The press tour hasn't even officially started, we've only seen one trailer, but one thing is crystal clear: Ryan Gosling is the perfect Ken. And that's that on that.

