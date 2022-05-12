Scream 6 is bringing back Hayden Panettiere as Kirby

By Sam Prance

Kirby is alive!

Hello, Kirby! Scream icon Hayden Panettiere is officially returning to the slasher franchise. Kirby is coming back in Scream 6.

Ever since Scream 4 came out, fans have long speculated that Hayden Panettiere's character Kirby may still be alive. In the film, she's stabbed brutally by Ghostface, however, we never see her die on screen and her death is never confirmed.

Then, in Scream (2022), fans spotted that Kirby was saved as a contact on in Dewey's phone and, in one scene, Richie can be seen watching a video about Stab and the next recommended video is "Interview With Woodsboro Survivor Kirby Reed".

Now, we finally have confirmation that the Kirby theories are true. Hayden Panettiere has just been cast in Scream 6.

Hayden Panettiere is officially returning to Scream 6 as Kirby. Picture: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo, Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday (May 11), The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hayden Panettiere is "returning to the world of Scream". They wrote: "Panettiere, who was one of the stars of 2011’s Scream 4, has closed a deal to reprise her character in the latest instalment of Paramount Pictures’ horror franchise." The official Scream Twitter account also shared the news.

It's currently unclear how involved Kirby will be in Scream 6. However, it's also been revealed that Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy) and Mason Gooding (Chad) will all appear in the film. Not to mention, Courteney Cox will be back as Gale Weathers.

As it stands, Neve Campbell is yet to reveal if she will appear in the new film as Sidney Prescott. Speaking at the Mad Monster Party horror convention in February, Neve teased: "They have approached me. I'll read the script and see how I feel."

Filming is yet to begin on Scream 6 but the movie is scheduled to be released on March 31, 2023.

What do you think? Are you excited Kirby's back?