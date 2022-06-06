Neve Campbell has reportedly "turned down" the chance to return for Scream 6

Scream 6 could be the first Scream movie without Sidney Prescott.

Goodbye Sidney! Neve Campbell has reportedly turned down the chance to reprise the role of Sidney Prescott in Scream 6.

It's impossible to imagine the Scream franchise without Neve Campbell. Ever since the first film came out in 1996, fans have fallen in love with Neve's portrayal of Sidney Prescott. Not only is Sidney the ultimate final girl but her gripping story acts as the basis of every Scream film, and Neve always captures the strength, humour and heart of the horror legend perfectly.

However, it looks like our journey with Sidney in the Scream movies is over... at least for now. Scream 6 is in the works with the majority of the Scream 5 cast returning but Neve has reportedly decided not to come back for the sixth film.

Will Neve Campbell be in Scream 6? Will Sidney be in Scream 6? Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday (Jun 5), Master Chaos TV posted a YouTube video of their experience meeting Neve Campbell at Monsterpalooza 2022. During the vlog, they share clips of themselves in the queue to meet Neve as well as their photos with her. They also say: "She was so kind. She's a professional."

They then revealed: "She dropped a bombshell. I've got some scoop news for Scream 6. You're not going to believe this. I said, 'Whatever you do, make sure they don't kill Sidney and hopefully we'll see you in 6' and she says: 'I turned it down.' Officially from her."

They ended by saying: "It's not a Scream movie without her, man."

As it stands, Neve is yet to officially state whether or not she has turned down the chance to appear in the film. Speaking at the Mad Monster Party horror convention in February, Neve said: "They have approached me. I'll read the script and see how I feel." In other words, it's possible that Neve simply didn't care for Sidney's proposed Scream 6 storyline.

While it looks like Neve may not return for Scream 6, it has been confirmed that Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy) and Mason Gooding (Chad) will all be back. Not to mention, Courteney Cox is returning as Gale, Scream 4 icon Hayden Panettiere is reprising the role of Kirby and Dermot Mulroney is joining the cast.

Filming is scheduled to begin this month and the sequel currently has a March 31st 2023 release date.

What do you think? Would you watch Scream 6 without Sidney?

