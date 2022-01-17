Will there be a Scream 6? Here’s what Neve Campbell has said

By Sam Prance

All the Scream 6 release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the movie you need to know.

Hello Sidney! Scream, aka Scream 5, may have only just come out in cinemas but there is already demand for a sixth movie.

Scream is back! 25 years after the original movie was released in cinemas, the beloved slasher franchise has returned with a "requel" (a rebooted sequel). Scream sees the surviving original Scream cast members return to Woodsboro after a new set of teens are terrorised by a new Ghostface. It's scary, it's funny, it's moving and both fans and critics alike are praising it.

Will there be a Scream 6 though? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the franchise, including the cast, the release date, spoilers, news, trailers and what Neve Campbell has said about starring in a sixth edition of the films.

When does Scream 6 come out?

Will there be a Scream 6?

As it stands, Paramount are yet to confirm if there are plans for another instalment of the Scream franchise. However, given how popular it is, it seems likely. The movie has just dethroned Spider-Man: No Way Home at the top of the US box office with an opening weekend of $30.6 million. In comparison, Scream 4 grossed $38 million in its entire US run.

Scream queen Neve Campbell also told ScreenRant: "It would seem there's always more stories to be told in Woodsboro and there is a taste for it. So, I think, if people love this one, I would imagine there will be an appetite and we, of course, would all love to be a part of it."

When is the Scream 6 release date?

Until Scream 6 is announced, a release date is unclear. Scream 2 came out in 1997 just one year after the original in 1996, Scream 3 was released in 2000, Scream 4 came out in 2011 and Scream 5 has just come out in 2022. Based on how successful the new Scream already is, we doubt that it will be another 11 years before we get Scream 6.

Our guess is that we could possibly see Scream 6 within the next few years, depending on how soon the script is written and when the cast and crew can begin production.

WARNING: SCREAM (2022) SPOILERS BELOW

Will there be a Scream 6? Here's what Neve Campbell has said. Picture: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Who will be in the Scream 6 cast?

This will all depend on whether or not Scream 6 is still set in Woodsboro but our guess is that most of the surviving Scream 5 cast will return for the sixth film. In other words, expect to see Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega return as Sam and Tara. It also seems likely that Mason Gooding (Chad) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy) will be back.

Not to mention, every Scream film has iconic new cast members so Scream 6 will likely feature multiple new faces.

Will Neve Campbell be in Scream 6?

As for the original cast, Neve Campbell has already told ScreenRant: "We, of course, would all love to be a part of it." This suggests that both she and Courteney Cox could return as Sidney and Gale.

As for David Arquette (Dewey) and Marley Shelton (Judy), we doubt that they will return now that their characters are both dead. Although they could appear in flashbacks.

Hayden Panettiere's Kirby from Scream 4 could also make an appearance now that we know she survived.

What will happen in Scream 6?

There's no word on a Scream 6 plot just yet. Also, given that every Scream film makes sure to keep its scripts highly under wraps, we doubt that we'll know much about it, until it's a) confirmed and b) released. With Sam and Tara both being the targets and new main characters in Scream though, it's possible that they'll be at the centre of Scream 6 too.

Scream 5 heavily satires requels and toxic fandoms. We imagine that Scream 6 will poke fun at different trends in equally iconic ways. It also seems definite that the Stab movies will make another reappearance in some way, shape or form.

Is there a Scream 6 trailer?

No. And until Scream 6 is announced and starts filming, we doubt there'll be a trailer for quite some time but we'll keep you posted with any updates.

