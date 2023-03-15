Scream 6 directors want Neve Campbell to return as Sidney in Scream 7

By Sam Prance

Neve Campbell previously turned down a role in Scream 6 over pay disputes.

Scream 6 director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin has revealed that he wants Neve Campbell to return as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7.

Shortly after Scream 5 came out, Neve Campbell told Screen Rant that she "would love" to be a part of Scream 6. However, Neve ultimately decided not to star in the movie over a pay dispute. Speaking to Variety, Neve said: "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on."

Now, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin has opened up about Sidney not appearing in Scream 6 and whether she could be in Scream 7.

Will Neve Campbell be in Scream 7?

Scream 6 directors want to bring Neve Campbell back as Sidney for Scream 7. Picture: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo, United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Matt and Tyler Gillett were asked if they've given up on bringing Neve back in another movie. Matt then replied: "We’d never give up on her. We love Neve, and we love Sidney. So we’d love to be able to make another movie with her, and we’re not giving up." As it stands, Neve has not revealed if she would be open to return.

Speaking to Collider about how the Scream 6 script changed when they learned Neve would not be coming back, Matt said: "We found out early on in pre-production that Neve wasn't gonna do this one and there had been drafts and ideas and stuff going around. Stuff like the motives, that shifted, but the movie from kind of a bird's eye view didn't change much."

Matt then added: "Obviously we were super bummed when Neve wasn't going to do it, and the thing that we immediately went to was like, ‘Okay, if we're not doing this with Neve again, we have to make sure that you fall in love with these characters [the new core four] the way that we all fell in love with Sidney and Gale and Dewey."

Scream 6 explains Sidney's absence shortly after Ghostface returns. Gale tells Sam and Tara that Sidney and Mark have taken their kids somewhere safe and are staying away from New York to avoid putting them in danger.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, Matt told Variety that there was talks to bring back Patrick Dempsey as Sidney's husband Mark Kincaid in the latest film. He said: "Yes, absolutely. There 100 percent was, and that would have been incredible."

Here's hoping that the success of Scream 6 means that Paramount offer Neve exactly what she deserves for Scream 7.

What do you think? Would you like Sidney back in Scream 7?

