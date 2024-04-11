Sebastian Croft and Charithra Chandran reveal their favourite movies of all time | PopBuzz Meets

The How to Date Billy Walsh stars also get candid about everything from their nicknames to to their least favourite co-stars.

How to Date Billy Walsh stars Sebastian Croft and Charithra Chandran have revealed what their favourite films of all time are.

Last week (Apr 6), How to Date Billy Walsh debuted on Prime Video. The hit teen romcom tells the story of childhood friends Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft). Archie has always had a secret crush on Amelia but, just when he's about to tell her the truth, Amelia falls for a transfer student named Billy Walsh and Archie's plans go awry.

To celebrate the release of the movie, we got Sebastian and Charithra to interview each other and they open up about everything from their favourite teen dramas to who their least favourite co-stars of all time are.

Sebastian Croft and Charithra Chandran reveal their favourite movies of all time | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

Discussing their favourite films of all time, Charithra explained: "My go-to answer tends to be My Cousin Vinny. It's so funny, the performances are brilliant, it's nothing fancy but I love it." She then added: "I watch it every three months."

Meanwhile, Sebastian said: "I really looked up to that era of Ladybird, Little Women, Call Me By Your Name. Actually, Greta Gerwig's earlier film Frances Ha. It's just so good, so natural and so engaging for a black and white film."

As for favourite teen dramas, Charithra said: "Growing up, I was way too young for my mum to be showing me these but I loved Buffy [the Vampire Slayer]. I loved Giles the librarian. He was one of my first crushes. I loved Gossip Girl."

Sebastian then admitted: "I loved To All the Boys [I've Loved Before]. I may have got quite emotional watching that."

Sebastian Croft and Charithra Chandran attend the London screening of How To Date Billy Walsh. Picture: Simon Ackerman/WireImage

Elsewhere, Sebastian and Charithra talk about their dream roles for each other and Sebastian even confesses who his least favourite co-star of all time is.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see what else Sebastian and Charithra reveal while interviewing each other.