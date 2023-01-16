Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft responds to backlash over role in Harry Potter game

16 January 2023, 12:47

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement. There is no LGB without the T."

Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft has responded to criticism over his role in the new Hogwarts Legacy game.

In case you haven’t heard, a brand new Harry Potter game is set to be released in February that allows players to experience the world of Hogwarts with immersive, open-world gameplay. The game is set in the 1800s with an original storyline, as players grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more.

However, many people have been critical of the game and have vowed to boycott it due to J.K. Rowling’s history of transphobic comments.

Last week, it was announced that Sebastian, who plays Ben Hope in the Netflix teen series, would be voicing one of the playable characters. But he was then called out by people on social media, with several questioning why he accepted the role given his continued support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Sebastian Croft responds after being called out for Harry Potter game role
Sebastian Croft responds after being called out for Harry Potter game role. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Mike Marsland/WireImage

In a tweet addressing the backlash, Sebastian wrote: “I was cast in this project over 3 years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with.

“This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views. I believe whole heartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men.”

He continued: “I know far more now than I did 3 years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next 3. I’m really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement. There is no LGB without the T.”

According to the FAQs on the official Hogwarts Legacy website, the game is not a new story written by J.K. Rowling, and she was not involved in the creation of it either.

The site reads: "J.K. Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game, but as creator of the wizarding world and one of the world’s greatest storytellers, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World.

"This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling, however we have collaborated closely with her team on all aspects of the game to ensure it remains in line with the magical experiences fans expect."

