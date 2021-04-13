Sebastian Stan posts nude photo of his bare ass to promote Monday film

13 April 2021, 12:24 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 16:37

By Sam Prance

Sebastian Stan is pulling out all the stops on Instagram to promote his new movie.

In the now immortal, historic words of Anthony Mackie: "OH MY GOD, SEBASTIAN STAN! MAN YOU'RE LOOKING GOOD!"

Celebrities are no strangers to posting nude photos. Whether they're launching new OnlyFans accounts like Tyler Posey, just having fun on Instagram like Bad Bunny, or sharing outtakes from underwear shoots like Liam Payne, it's not uncommon to stumble across a naked pic of your fave on your feed. People like to show off their asses and we are not complaining.

Now, Sebastian Stan has officially added an entry to the nude celebrity photo canon by posting a photo of his butt online.

Sebastian Stan posts nude photo of his naked butt to promote Monday film
Sebastian Stan posts nude photo of his naked butt to promote Monday film. Picture: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions, @imsebastianstan via Instagram

Yesterday (Apr 12), Sebastian took to Instagram to share a photo of him standing butt naked on a street to promote his new movie Monday. In the photo, Sebastian's ass is on full display and he captioned it: "MONDAY, the movie. Out this Friday, April 16. When I say we gave it our “all”, we literally did. Check out how to watch at the link in my bio."

Sebastian also included the hashtags: "#yesthisisashamelesspromotionphoto #whywait #herestoagreatweek". Selfless king. We don't have much to say on the photo (it speaks for itself) but, as Anthony Mackie once said: "POW POW. POW POW POW POW."

As Sebastian mentioned, MONDAY comes out this Friday and the film's about two Americans who meet in Athens and have a summer romance. Sebastian stars opposite Denise Gough and you can watch the movie in theatres and on-demand.

