Sebastian Stan hilariously roasts Tom Holland over Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Katie Louise Smith

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie's fake feud with Tom Holland will never die.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie's dedication to their hilarious fake feud with Tom Holland is unmatched. It will never! not! be! funny! And now, Sebastian has just reignited the whole bit thanks to a question about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In case you didn't know, Sebastian and Anthony's hilarious back-and-forth with Tom has been running since the trio appeared in Captain America: Civil War together.

Since then, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars have taken every single opportunity they can get to jokingly rib, shade, mock, haze and roast their MCU co-star. And Tom has managed to get them back a couple of times too. (Don't worry, the duo actually do love and admire Tom and his work!)

In a new interview, Sebastian joked about why he hasn't seen No Way Home yet – and it's partly Tom's fault.

Sebastian Stan jokingly roasts Tom Holland over Spider-Man: No Way Home. Picture: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images, Sony Pictures/Marvel Studio

Speaking to host Jake Hamilton while promoting his new movie The 355, Sebastian confessed that he hasn't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, mainly because he hasn't had the chance to get to a cinema but also... because of Tom Holland.

"I haven't seen (Spider-Man: No Way Home) yet because I haven't been to a theatre," he said. "I haven't managed to go to a theatre yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing all of them are going to interact in that one movie."

At the end, Sebastian then jokingly adds: "But I typically don't like to support Tom Holland so it's difficult. I support the films, but not him so much."

Tom has yet to respond to Sebastian's latest joke. And it's only a matter of time before we get Anthony Mackie's no doubt hilarious reaction to No Way Home too.

Who will win this round of the Mackie/Stan vs. Holland bit? Start placing your bets now.

Read more about Spider-Man: No Way Home here:

Best of 2021: