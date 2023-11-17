Selling The OC season 3 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

17 November 2023, 12:18

Watch the trailer for Selling The OC season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

Selling The OC season 3 is set to be released in 2024. Here's everything we know so far, including whether Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall are together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official - Selling The OC is set to return for season 3 and based on the trailer, it looks like all hell is about to break loose in the Oppenheim Group office.

Selling The OC follows the likes of Alex Hall, Tyler Stanaland, Polly Brindle, Alexandra Jarvis, Kayla Cardona and Gio Helou (to name just a few of the OC O group agents...) as they go about their lives, selling real estate, causing drama and occasionally hooking up with each other. (Tyler and Alex, we're looking at you!)

Season 3 is set to drop of Netflix soon, but when does it come out? Selling Sunset's explosive season 7 reunion gave us our first look at what's to come – here's everything we know about the release date and which agents are returning.

When does Selling The OC season 3 come out?

Selling The OC season 3: When dies it come out on Netflix?
Selling The OC season 3: When dies it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Selling The OC release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

There's no official confirmed release date for Selling The OC just yet, but it'll likely drop on Netflix at some point in 2024.

New cast member Alexandra Harper wrote on Instagram that she had heard it would be released in February 2024, but that remains unconfirmed.

While the release date is currently unknown, the good news is that Selling The OC season 3 has officially finished filming, which means the season is ready to go. The trailer has also been released which means it shouldn't be too much of a wait.

Selling The OC filming: When did filming take place?

Filming for season 3 began immediately after filming on season 2 wrapped, picking up right after Tyler and Alex's hot tub kiss and the fallout of Alex and Brandi's friendship.

In a livestream posted on Alex Hall's Instagram account in September 2023, the cast confirmed that filming was still taking place but was close to finishing. New cast member Alexandra Harper also appears to have confirmed she finished filming in September 2023.

In October 2023, Tyler Stanaland actually left the Oppenheim Group to work alongside his father at a rival agency. It's possible that the cameras were there to film his departure, hinting at October being the wrap date for the season.

Selling The OC season 3: Do Tyler and Alex get together?
Selling The OC season 3: Do Tyler and Alex get together? Picture: Netflix

Selling The OC cast: Who is returning and who is leaving?

It looks like all the main Oppenheim Group players will be returning for Selling The OC season 3, alongside Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Here's the full cast list:

  • Alex Hall
  • Tyler Stanaland
  • Brandi Marshall
  • Polly Brindle
  • Gio Helou
  • Kayla Cardona
  • Alexandra Jarvis
  • Alexandra Rose
  • Austin Victoria
  • Sean Palmieri
  • Lauren Shortt

Alexandra Harper will also be officially joining the cast in season 3, after making a short appearance in season 2.

Mary Fitzgerald from Selling Sunset will also make an appearance in season 3.

What happens in Selling The OC season 3?

Based on the trailer that has now been released, it looks like Selling The OC season 3 will be full of even more drama than the previous two seasons combined!

Alex and Tyler's relationship looks like it takes a nose dive after Alex is seen telling him that he "swooned" her and then "disappeared". At the end of the trailer, the two share another kiss at a party but we'll have to see how that all ends. (SPOILER ALERT: It doesn't end well. Alex revealed Tyler had blocked her and no longer speaks to her!)

Kayla and Gio get into a heated verbal fight, while Austin and Sean get into an intense physical fight.

Alexandra Harper joins the O Group as the new agent and is given the lay of the land by Gio, who warns her about becoming friends with Kayla. She later gets into a disagreement with Alex Hall.

Drama! And we can't wait to see how it all unfolds.

Read more about Selling Sunset here:

WATCH: Madison Beer breaks down Silence Between Songs track by track

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset

Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence send Hunger Games cast

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence sent to prequel cast

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

Selling The OC's Alex Hall reveals Tyler Stanaland has blocked her

Selling The OC's Alex Hall says Tyler Stanaland blocked her ahead of season 3 release

Does Lucy Gray die in The Hunger Games? Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ending explained

Does Lucy Gray die in The Hunger Games? Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ending explained

Trending on PopBuzz

Robert Pattinson says he spent 6 months sleeping on an inflatable boat on the floor because he had no other furniture

Robert Pattinson slept on an inflatable boat for 6 months because he didn't own any furniture

Celeb

Travis Kelce's old tweets have gone viral thanks to the Swifties

Travis Kelce's old tweets are going viral and they're hilariously wholesome

Viral

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Hunger Games: Will there be a Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes sequel?

Hunger Games: Will there be a Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes sequel?

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'