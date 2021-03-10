Selling Sunset renewed for season 4 and 5 at Netflix

10 March 2021, 18:00 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 18:21

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Selling Sunset Season 4 and 5 is coming to Netflix. But when will it be released? Here's what to expect from the cast.

It's the moment you've been waiting for and it even warrants a dramatic drum roll... Netflix have renewed Selling Sunset for Seasons 4 and 5.

When Netflix first Selling Sunset in 2019 we can admit we were unhealthily obsessed. And, by Season 2, we were fully addicted. The reality series follows the drama-filled lives of a group of Los Angles-based real estate agents selling expensive luxury homes to the super-rich and famous.

As well as indulging our obsession for luxury properties, there's also a lot of backstabbing and drama at the infamous Oppenheim Group too. Season 3 was released in 2020 and, with two more seasons confirmed to be on their way, let's dive into everything we have to look forward to.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset: Every celebrity home bought or sold on the show

Selling Sunset renewed for season 4 and 5 at Netflix
Selling Sunset renewed for season 4 and 5 at Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Selling Sunset Season 4 on Netflix?

Netflix have officially confirmed Selling Sunset Season 4 is coming. And, as an added bonus, Season 5 is also on its way. Eek!

The Selling Sunset cast have been teasing the renewal for months and were expected to start filming in 2020. However, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, filming had to be pushed back.

Mary Fitzgerald recently told Distractify that they're hoping to "start filming in just a couple of months" following Netflix's official announcement. Fingers crossed that means we'll be getting Season 4 in 2021.

What will happen in Selling Sunset Season 4?

We can only hope Season 4 is going to pick up right up where Season 3 left off – and a lot has been happening.

Chrishell Stause's divorce from Justin Hartley is officially finalised, Heather Rae Young is preparing for her upcoming wedding to Tarek El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald is still loved up with husband Romaine Bonnet.

Romaine will be happy to hear that his nemesis Davina Potratz has left The Oppenheim Group to work for rival firm Douglas Elliman (and she never sold that $75 million house, btw…), while Maya Vander has been living it up in Miami, Florida, with her husband and children.

And, perhaps the most exciting news, Christine Quinn is expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard. She later called out co-stars Mary, Chrishell, and Heather for not liking her pregnancy reveal on Instagram. The scandal of it all.

Chrishell has officially finalised her divorce
Chrishell has officially finalised her divorce. Picture: Netflix

Which cast members will be in Selling Sunset Season 4?

Good news! All our faves will be returning for Selling Sunset Season 4. That includes: Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

As you know, Davina Potratz left The Oppenheim Group to work for rival firm Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills so it was thought she possibly might not return. Maya Vander has also branched out and set up The Maya Vander Group in Miami, Florida, where she lives with her husband and two children. Maya had previously said Season 3 would likely be her last because it's hard living between Miami and Los Angeles with her children.

Meanwhile, Christine Quinn hinted she might be leaving Selling Sunset too, stating it was "hard working for a man". Thankfully, it doesn't seem any of these problems was enough to deter the cast and all the old Oppenheim Group gang are back together again.

Is there a Selling Sunset Season 4 trailer?

Sadly, there's no Selling Sunset Season 4 yet. But watch this space, we will update you as soon as it's released.

