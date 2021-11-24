Selling Sunset season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 5 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the reality TV show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset season 4 is finally here and Netflix have already confirmed that there will be a fifth season of the iconic series.

Ever since the first season of Selling Sunset came out on Netflix in 2019, fans all around the world have been obsessed with it. From the million-dollar houses to the next-level feuds, it's impossible not to be entertained by it. Selling Sunset season 4 introduces two new brokers to the mix (Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan) and the drama intensifies to a whole new level.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset net worths: Here's how much the Netflix cast are worth

What will happen in Selling Sunset season 5 though and when does it come out? Here's all you need to know about Selling Sunset season 5, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 4.

When does Selling Sunset season 5 come out on Netflix?

Selling Sunset season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netlfix show. Picture: Netflix

When is the Selling Sunset season 5 release date?

In March 2021, Netflix confirmed that they had renewed Selling Sunset for a fourth and fifth season. As it stands there isn't an official release date for Selling Sunset season 5 just yet. However, given that season 4 has just came out on November 24, 2021, it likely won't air until some point in 2022.

Just like Selling Sunset seasons 2 and 3, season 4 and 5 were filmed back to back. There were just three months between Selling Sunset seasons 2 and 3 airing, so Selling Sunset season 5 could air on Netflix as soon as February 2022.

Netflix are also launching a Selling Sunset spin-off with a brand new cast called Selling Tampa on December 15th 2021.

Who will be in the Selling Sunset season 5 cast?

Given that no one leaves the Oppenheim Group in Selling Sunset season 4, we imagine that the entire cast will be back. In other words, expect to see Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan all return.

We also imagine that the husbands, Romain Bonnet, Christian Richard and Tarek El Moussa will all appear again. Whether there will be any new cast members is yet to be revealed.

What will happen in Selling Sunset season 5?

Plot details for the new season are yet to be revealed. All we currently have to go by is the teaser at the end of season 4 but it looks like the drama between Christine and Mary is only going to get bigger and the office divisions are only going to get wider.

We're also finally going to learn how Chrishell and Jason go from being friends and co-workers to a couple. In the teaser, Chrishell says: "We're not doing anything criminal", it then cuts to a shot of her kissing Jason.

Not to mention, we imagine there will be plenty more luxury properties to come.

Is there a Selling Sunset season 5 trailer yet?

There isn't an official trailer but, as mentioned above, there is a season 5 teaser at the end of the season 4 finale. To watch it, all you have to do is head over to Netflix and cut to the end of episode 10.

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.