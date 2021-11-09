Selling Sunset is getting a spin-off called Selling The OC

By Sam Prance

Selling The OC is coming to Netflix in 2022.

It's official. Netflix have confirmed that they are expanding the Selling Sunset franchise with a spin-off called Selling The OC.

You don't have to be a reality TV addict to know that Selling Sunset is one of the biggest shows on TV right now. Season on season, the series has built its loyal fanbase and the whole world is dying to know what happens next to the employees of the Oppenheim Group in season 4. People can't get enough of Chrishell, Mary, Christine and the rest of the iconic cast.

Selling Sunset is so popular that viewers have been begging for more versions of the show and now it's actually happening.

Selling Sunset is getting a spin-off called Selling The OC. Picture: Netflix

Yesterday (Nov 8), Netflix revealed that they are making Selling The OC and that it will follow agents from the Newport Beach office of the Oppenheim Group. The show will follow Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset, as he works with a new cast of glamorous agents, including Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall.

Just like Selling Sunset, Selling The OC will follow its cast as they work together to sell some of The OC's most extravagant homes to rich and famous buyers. The new spin-off is also the brainchild of Selling Sunset creator and executive producer Adam DiVello and filming is already underway.

Selling The OC will debut in 2022 and you can watch the fourth season of Selling Sunset on Netflix on November 24.

