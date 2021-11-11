Why did Davina Potratz leave Selling Sunset? Here's what she's said

By Jazmin Duribe

The Selling Sunset season 4 trailer is here!!!

Selling Sunset is almost back on our screens for season 4 and, honestly, we have never been more excited.

Ever since Netflix introduced us to the glamorous world of luxury real estate in 2019 we've been hooked. From the chaotic personal lives of the Selling Sunset cast to the ridiculously expensive properties, it's safe to say we're obsessed with all things Selling Sunset.

On Wednesday (Nov 10), Netflix finally dropped the season 4 trailer and it looks like we're set for more bitching, backstabbing and property selling. In the trailer, it's revealed that Jason Oppenheim has hired two new agents – Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan – to replace Davina Potratz and Christine Quinn, who was expecting her first child at the time. However, later in the trailer, we see Davina pop up.

So, has Davina really left The Oppenheim Group!? Will she be in season 4?! Here's what she's said…

Why did Davina Potratz leave Selling Sunset?

Why did Davina Potratz leave Selling Sunset? Picture: Alamy, Netflix

Davina Potratz officially left The Oppenheim Group in 2020. And in answer to your question, no, she never sold Adnan Sen's $75 million house.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Davina revealed that she had landed herself a new job at rival real estate firm, Douglas Elliman, in Beverly Hills after being presented with an offer that she couldn't refuse.

"I'm really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division," she told the publication. "My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me. It's just very in tune with my skills."

She added: "It's not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision."

Don't worry, Davina is still on good terms with her former bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim and the rest of the Selling Sunset cast. Although Jason was "sad" when she broke the news about her departure, Davina said he "absolutely understands" why she couldn't turn down the opportunity.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jason said: "Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support.

"I will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future."

Will Davina be in Selling Sunset season 4?

Now that you know Davina is no longer working for The Oppenheim Group you're probably wondering what that means for her role on Selling Sunset. Well, according to the trailer, Davina is still very much part of the show. And, according to Davina's Instagram, she's been filming heavily with the cast so no doubt she'll be a big part of the upcoming season.

Although Selling Sunset is all about the luxury listings, it's still very much about the personal lives of the agents too and Davina is still a part of that. In the same PEOPLE interview, well before the trailer was released, Davina said: "I certainly hope that I'm still part of the cast. Brett is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don't think that that's going to be an issue at all."

You can catch Davina and the rest of the gang on Selling Sunset when it drops on November 24 on Netflix.

