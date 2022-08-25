Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland, married to Brittany Snow, calls out co-star who tried to kiss him

25 August 2022, 17:35

By Emma Kershaw

'It was something that you don't do to somebody who is married'

Selling The OC cast member Tyler Stanaland has spoken out about the co-star who tried to kiss him in the brand new season of the Netflix reality series.

The real estate agent, who has been married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow since 2020, discussed the moment when his Oppenheim Group colleague Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him — twice.

Speaking on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Tyler set the record straight.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimise it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing," he said.

Selling the OC Tyler Stanaland and wife Brittany Snow
Selling the OC Tyler Stanaland and wife Brittany Snow. Picture: Getty / Netflix

"But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

During the podcast, Tyler also confirmed that the attempted kisses didn’t happen when they were filming. He also confirmed that he will not be discussing his personal life during the reality real estate show.

“I don't know about the future," he said. "But in this specific season, you won't see my house, you won't see my wife. As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private. And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey.”

Fans of the Selling Sunset spinoff have been loving the drama so far, with many defending Brittany’s honour.

“A reminder this is what Tyler has to go home to like…what were Polly, Alex and Kayla even thinking. Take several seats girls,” one person tweeted along with several photos of Tyler and Brittany.

“Alex trying to deflect her VERY obvious crush on Tyler onto Kayla is not even remotely subtle. And neither one of them hold a candle to Brittany Snow so they needs to chill. [sic]” another wrote.

Tyler, a former professional surfer, previously spoke with PEOPLE.com about his beginnings with The Oppenheim Group, saying that the first time he called Jason Oppenheim, it felt like friends catching up rather than a boss/employee conversation.

