Seth Rogen says he has no plans to work with James Franco again

By Katie Louise Smith

Rogen also expressed regret over a joke he made referencing Franco while hosting SNL back in 2014.

Seth Rogen and James Franco have collaborated on several popular films over the years but Rogen has now said in an interview with The Sunday Times that he will no longer work with Franco following the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Rogen and Franco's friendship and on-screen partnership goes all the way back to 1999 when they appeared on Freaks and Geeks together. They've also starred in movies such as Pineapple Express, This Is The End, The Interview and The Disaster Artist.

Following the allegations made against Franco in 2018, Rogen said he would continue to work with him, but he has now changed his mind.

Seth Rogen has no plans to work with James Franco again. Picture: Barry King/Getty Images, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

In April 2021, actor Charlyne Yi took to Instagram to call out the “predatory” and “toxic” behaviour that took place during filming of The Disaster Artist. Yi said they tried to quit after the sexual misconduct allegations against Franco came to light but producers “tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role”.

Yi also singled out Rogen (a producer on the film) and the other "enablers" who needed to be held accountable.

When asked by The Sunday Times if he believed the allegations, Rogen replied: "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it."

Rogen then went on to express regret at some of his past comments, including a joke from a 2014 episode of SNL that referenced Franco DM-ing a 17-year-old girl, and his previous comment that he would continue to work with Franco after the allegations were made.

“However, I do look back at a joke I made on Saturday Night Live in 2014 and I very much regret making that joke. It was a terrible joke, honestly," he told the publication. "And I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now.”

In 2018, five women came forward and accused Franco of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behaviour. The Los Angeles Times reported that four of them were his students at his now-closed acting school, and another said he was her mentor.

A settlement was reached between Franco and two of the women in February 2021.