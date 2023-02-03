Seth Rogen joked no one's made a good high school movie since Superbad and people are pressed



When the subject of absolutely iconic high school movies pops up in conversation, what films come to mind? Superbad is probably part of that conversation, right?

Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse... McLovin! "Old enough for what?" "To party!" Superbad is very iconic. That's a fact.

But people on social media are now low-key mad at Seth Rogen after he recently joked that no one had made a good high school movie since it came out in 2007.

Seth Rogen's Superbad comments have sparked a debate about the best high school movie. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Maximum Film via Alamy

Speaking to People magazine, Seth explained how wild it was that his The Fabelmans co-star Gabriel LaBelle spoke so highly of the movie. Gabriel is 20 years old, which would have made him 4 years old when Superbad was released.

"What’s crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favourite movie is Superbad," Seth said. Then, he jokingly added: "So it never changed for some reason. No one’s made a good high school movie since then."

Seeing as Seth was clearly joking (as People state in their write-up), his comments aren't to be taken too seriously. But because this is the internet, people have taken them too seriously and are now offering up recent examples of high school movies that also slapped.

Booksmart? Easy A? Edge of Seventeen? Lady Bird? Do Revenge?

This 2 minute clip of Gigi from Booksmart is more iconic than the entirety of Superbad pic.twitter.com/iDgzc9ezEJ https://t.co/2pccUb8z2H — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 2, 2023

Booksmart (2019), Lady Bird (2017), Easy A (2010), Do Revenge (2022), The Edge of Seventeen (2016) https://t.co/s3n4R71Lxz — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 2, 2023

Easy A

It Follows

Do Revenge

Lady Bird pic.twitter.com/ukvAwgbLgs — Chris Spargo (@chrisonchris) February 2, 2023

Lady Bird, Booksmart, Perks of Being a Wallflower, Edge of 17, Dope and many more. https://t.co/PWCfaytoRi — fran cabrera. (@iamfrancabrera) February 2, 2023

On the subject of Superbad, producer Judd Apatow reveal last year that he wanted to make a sequel to the movie, but the group involved decided against ruining a good thing.

Speaking on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Judd said: "I know that Jonah [Hill] said 'Oh it’ll be funny to do it when we’re 70 or 80,' but I really wanted them to do a Superbad in college where Jonah flunks out of college and just shows up and visits Michael Cera at college."

"Everyone was like ‘Nah we don’t want to screw up Superbad by accidentally making a crappy second one,’" he continued. "And I would always say the same thing: ‘Well that’s like saying don’t make the second episode of the of The Sopranos. Like, so why do you think we would screw up the second one?’"