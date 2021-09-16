Sex Education season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out in your country

By Katie Louise Smith

Sex Education season 3 will be released on Netflix on Friday September 17th. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

At last, Sex Education season 3 is upon us. The long-awaited third season of Netflix's British teen drama is about to ramp it up even more than before; more sex, more drama, brand new relationships and, judging by the trailer, a goat.

Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey will be back in business as Otis, Eric and Maeve alongside the rest of the cast (and the goat!) but this time around, things will look very different for them at Moordale Secondary School.

The trailer for Sex Education season 3 has already teased a whole bunch of stuff – including a kiss between Otis and Maeve – but what time does it come out on Netflix?

As always, Netflix will be releasing Sex Education season 3 based on the time at their headquarters in California. New TV shows almost always drop at midnight Pacific Time (PT), which means the exact time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does Sex Education season 3 come out on Netflix?

Sex Education season 3 release time: What time does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Sex Education season 3 release times: Here's what time it comes out in your country

Sex Education season 3 will be released on September 17th, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country.

Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where to watch Sex Education season 3 online

Sex Education is a Netflix series so the show will only be available to watch on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service.

What happens in Sex Education season 3?

Sex Education season 3 takes place a few months after the events of season 2. Moordale Secondary School has a brand new headteacher who is set on changing the reputation of the "Sex School", Eric and Adam are together, and Otis and Maeve are dealing with their own lives, as well as their own relationship.

Elsewhere, Jean is pregnant, Jackson has made a new friend, Aimee heads to therapy and Lily seems to be having an identity crisis.

The trailer teasers even more new characters and storylines, but the question remains: Will Otis and Maeve end up together this time around? We'll just have to wait and see...

