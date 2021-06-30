Sex/Life showrunner addresses Adam Demos' full frontal shower scene in episode 3

By Katie Louise Smith

Was a body double used for Sex/Life's full frontal scene in episode 3? Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser discusses the scene and why it was included.

If you've been anywhere near TikTok or the internet in general over the past few days, then you will have probably either seen or heard about Netflix's new explicit TV series Sex/Life.

You may have also heard about actor Adam Demos' very full frontal and very NSFW shower scene in episode 3.

The scene, which features Adam's character Brad completely naked in the showers at the gym, pops up around 19 minutes into the third episode of the series and it's catching a lot of people off guard.

Sex/Life's showrunner, Stacy Rukeyser, has now explained the scene in a new interview, and answered some of the burning questions that viewers will no doubt have after watching it, which are mainly a) was a body double used? And b) Did Adam Demos use a prosthetic penis or not?

Adam Demos' nude shower scene in Sex/Life episode 3 has shocked viewers. Picture: Netflix

In an interview with Collider, Rukeyser revealed that Adam did not use a body double for the scene, but left the question about whether or not a prosthetic penis was used "up to the viewer's imagination" adding, "I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells."

Explaining the scene, and why it was included in the episode, Rukeyser also said that it was an important moment for Billie's husband Cooper's character: "It was important to show how down the rabbit hole obsessed he has gotten, that he is now stalking his wife's ex-boyfriend."

She continued: "So it was not just for titillation's sake. It's a real story point to show how obsessed he is, and that that's what it's come to. And these really weird, mixed feelings that he's having where it is titillating for him to read about his wife's experiences and what happened, and they're acting them out, but it's also maddening and horrifying at the same time."

"It's not even really a sexual moment," she added. "It's about intimidation and measuring up and all of that."

Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are a real life couple. Picture: Netflix

Adam Demos also spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the scene, saying: "I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you're getting yourself into from the start, so I don't think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute."

The actor also said that the cast used an all important intimacy coordinator to help with those nude scenes: "That doesn't mean you can't have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have—and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer."

The scene has also re-sparked the on-going conversation about male vs. female nudity on-screen. Back in 2019, when Euphoria season 1 aired on HBO, a scene featuring Eric Dane and the use of a prosthetic penis caught a lot of buzz online too.

