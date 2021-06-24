Netflix's new dating show Sexy Beasts is giving the internet nightmares

24 June 2021, 11:30

Jazmin Duribe

Sexy Beasts is coming to Netflix in July.

Are you tired of seeing the same conventionally hot people on the likes of Love Island and Too Hot To Handle? Well, Netflix have the show for you. The streaming platform have just dropped the trailer for their new dating show Sexy Beasts and it's the stuff of nightmares.

Basically, the premise of the show is that the daters choose each other based on personality rather than looks. It sounds simple enough, however, each dater is dressed in some horrifying prosthetics. Think the Masked Singer meets First Dates. The six part series, which is narrated by comedian and Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney, is actually a reboot of a 2014 BBC Three programme of the same name and is supposed to take away the superficial element of dating.

In the trailer, we see a number of contestants go on blind dates while wearing some incredibly terrifying disguises. The daters attempt to get to know each other while casually dressed as some truly bizarre creatures. A man dressed as beaver mask even says: "Ass first, personality second." Honestly, it's cursed.

Netflix's new dating show Sexy Beasts
Netflix's new dating show Sexy Beasts. Picture: Netflix

As you can imagine, the internet is both obsessed and horrified by the show already.

Good news! You won't have to wait long to see the chaos of Sexy Beasts. The show is coming to Netflix on July 21.

