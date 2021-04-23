Shadow and Bone season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailer and news

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Shadow and Bone season 2 on Netflix and when does it come out? Here's everything you need to know.

Shadow and Bone may have only just come out but fans are already asking Netflix to release a Shadow and Bone season 2.

Shadow and Bone is Netflix's latest fantasy drama. Based on the beloved Leigh Bardugo trilogy of the same name, Shadow and Bone tells the story of Alina (Jessie Mei Lei) and (Archie Renaux) and the fictional Grisha people. Alina and Mal are two orphans and childhood friends whose lives change forever after Alina discovers that she has an extraordinary power.

Season 1 is an adaptation of the first Shadow and Bone book as well as its companion Six of Crows novel but there are still more books to adapt. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Shadow and Bone season 2, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 1.

When does Shadow and Bone season 2 come out?

Will there be a Shadow and Bone season 2?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to officially renew Shadow and Bone for a second season. However, that doesn't mean anything significant just yet. Netflix tend to wait a couple of weeks or months before renewing their shows. Given how popular the Shadow and Bone books are, we imagine that they have every intention of creating more seasons.

Speaking to ComicBook.com about a potential second season, Bardugo said: "I mean, we have plans! It's not up to us whether we get to execute them, but we have many plans and many books that have plenty of road on them. But as my readers have learned, I love a good cliffhanger. I want you to be satisfied but desperate for more."

There are still two Shadow and Bone books and one more Six of Crows book that Netflix can adapt into future seasons.

When is the Shadow and Bone season 2 release date?

Again, there's no official word on a Shadow and Bone season 2 release date at the moment. That being send, Netflix often release seasons of their TV series in annual cycles. With that in mind, we reckon that Shadow and Bone season 2 could come out as soon as April 2022.

Season 1 is eight episodes long and it seems likely that season 2 will follow suit with the some amount.

WARNING: SHADOW AND BONE SEASON 1 SPOILERS BELOW

Who is in the Shadow and Bone season 2 cast?

We'll have to wait for the show to be renewed for us to find out exactly who is in Shadow and Bone season 2 but we reckon that all of the living characters will be back, as they appear in the other Shadow and Bone books. In other words, Jessie Mei Li (Alina), Archie Renaux (Mal) and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan) will all return.

We also expect to see Freddy Carter (Kaz), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra) and Luke Pasqualino (David) come back, along with the actors who play recurring characters in the series.

What will happen in Shadow and Bone season 2?

If Shadow and Bone season 2 stay loyal to the books, it will be an adaptation of Siege and Storm with elements of Crooked Kingdom. Here's the official synopsis of Siege and Storm to give you a clue as to what will happen next.

"Hunted across the True Sea, haunted by the lives she took on the Fold, Alina must try to make a life with Mal in an unfamiliar land, all while keeping her identity as the Sun Summoner a secret. But she can't outrun her past or her destiny for long.

The Darkling has emerged from the Shadow Fold with a terrifying new power and a dangerous plan that will test the very boundaries of the natural world. With the help of a notorious privateer, Alina returns to the country she abandoned, determined to fight the forces gathering against Ravka.

But as her power grows, Alina slips deeper into the Darkling's game of forbidden magic, and farther away from Mal. Somehow, she will have to choose between her country, her power, and the love she always thought would guide her – or risk losing everything to the oncoming storm."