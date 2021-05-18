Shrek fans defend the movie after viral article calls it "terrible, unfunny and overrated"

By Jazmin Duribe

You woke up and chose violence?! On Shrek's 20th anniversary?! You will never know peace!

A viral Guardian article which called Shrek "'unfunny and overrated" is being absolutely annihilated by Shrek fans. The movie celebrates 20 years since it was released on 18 May 2001.

Real ones know Shrek is a cinematic masterpiece. Not only was it the first movie to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, in 2020 Shrek was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, making it the first DreamWorks Animation and the first animated movie not produced or distributed by Disney to be selected.

With several successful sequels under its belt and having grossed $484 million worldwide, there's literally no way you could deny Shrek's cultural impact.

READ MORE: Shrek and Shrek 2 are officially returning to Netflix

Shrek fans defend the movie after viral article calls it "terrible, unfunny and overrated". Picture: DreamWorks Animation

Alas, someone actually has a problem with Shrek. Yes, we didn't want to believe it, but there are Shrek haters living amongst us in plain sight. A Guardian article is currently going viral because of its horrifyingly critical take on the classic.

The article was written to mark Shrek's 20th anniversary on Tuesday (May 18). But be warned, it's incredibly violent. The article read: "Shrek is a terrible movie. It’s not funny. It looks awful. It would influence many unfunny, awful-looking computer-animated comedies that copied its formula of glib self-reference and sickly sweet sentimentality. Three of those terrible movies were sequels to Shrek and one was a spin-off with a sequel in the works. The curse has eased but not lifted." I-

It continued: "It's hard to account for why Shrek hit the cultural moment as squarely as it did – other than, you know, people seemed to enjoy it – or why it will be celebrated in 20th anniversary pieces other than this one. But it’s worth pointing out how comprehensively bad its legacy remains, opening up the floodgates for other major studios to pile celebrities into recording booths, feed them committee-polished one-liners and put those lines in the mouths of sassy CGI animals or human-ish residents of the uncanny valley.

"Worse yet, it encouraged a destructive, know-it-all attitude toward the classics that made any earnest engagement with them seem like a waste of time. Those once-upon-a-times were now rendered stodgy and lame, literally toilet paper."

DreamWorks Animation

The article cuttingly ended: "The entire enterprise is better left in the past." Did… Lord Farquaad write this?

Unsurprisingly, our timelines are in shambles and Shrek fans have banded together to defend their favourite film's legacy.

explain this review i wrote at school then https://t.co/my3WzUpwMY pic.twitter.com/yNcsCPyk1r — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) May 18, 2021

A reminder that Shrek is both 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙙 and on Netflix. 💚 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 18, 2021

My favourite thing about that Guardian review of Shrek is that he launches straight in to the concept of plumbing being unrealistic - in a story where a talking donkey has children with a eyeshadow wearing dragon. — Elle Rudd 🌻 (@ElleRudd_) May 18, 2021

Things have been particularly angry and divisive on twitter recently but it looks like what is really going to finish us off is the Guardian Shrek article. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 18, 2021

Me going after the guy who wrote the Guardian article saying Shrek was a terrible film pic.twitter.com/uV8jTTTNpz — Candles McGee (@ruton134) May 18, 2021

Love the bloke at the Guardian who thought there’s not enough misery in the world currently so he better say Shrek is shit — Tom 🅡øsenthal 🥄 (@rosentweets) May 18, 2021

If you are someone with TASTE then today is probably the best time for a Shrek movie marathon. Lucky for you, all four movies are now available to watch on Netflix UK.