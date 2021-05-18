Shrek fans defend the movie after viral article calls it "terrible, unfunny and overrated"

18 May 2021, 13:38 | Updated: 18 May 2021, 17:45

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

You woke up and chose violence?! On Shrek's 20th anniversary?! You will never know peace!

A viral Guardian article which called Shrek "'unfunny and overrated" is being absolutely annihilated by Shrek fans. The movie celebrates 20 years since it was released on 18 May 2001.

Real ones know Shrek is a cinematic masterpiece. Not only was it the first movie to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, in 2020 Shrek was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, making it the first DreamWorks Animation and the first animated movie not produced or distributed by Disney to be selected.

With several successful sequels under its belt and having grossed $484 million worldwide, there's literally no way you could deny Shrek's cultural impact.

READ MORE: Shrek and Shrek 2 are officially returning to Netflix

Shrek fans defend the movie after viral article calls it "terrible, unfunny and overrated"
Shrek fans defend the movie after viral article calls it "terrible, unfunny and overrated". Picture: DreamWorks Animation

Alas, someone actually has a problem with Shrek. Yes, we didn't want to believe it, but there are Shrek haters living amongst us in plain sight. A Guardian article is currently going viral because of its horrifyingly critical take on the classic.

The article was written to mark Shrek's 20th anniversary on Tuesday (May 18). But be warned, it's incredibly violent. The article read: "Shrek is a terrible movie. It’s not funny. It looks awful. It would influence many unfunny, awful-looking computer-animated comedies that copied its formula of glib self-reference and sickly sweet sentimentality. Three of those terrible movies were sequels to Shrek and one was a spin-off with a sequel in the works. The curse has eased but not lifted." I-

It continued: "It's hard to account for why Shrek hit the cultural moment as squarely as it did – other than, you know, people seemed to enjoy it – or why it will be celebrated in 20th anniversary pieces other than this one. But it’s worth pointing out how comprehensively bad its legacy remains, opening up the floodgates for other major studios to pile celebrities into recording booths, feed them committee-polished one-liners and put those lines in the mouths of sassy CGI animals or human-ish residents of the uncanny valley.

"Worse yet, it encouraged a destructive, know-it-all attitude toward the classics that made any earnest engagement with them seem like a waste of time. Those once-upon-a-times were now rendered stodgy and lame, literally toilet paper."

DreamWorks Animation

The article cuttingly ended: "The entire enterprise is better left in the past." Did… Lord Farquaad write this?

Unsurprisingly, our timelines are in shambles and Shrek fans have banded together to defend their favourite film's legacy.

If you are someone with TASTE then today is probably the best time for a Shrek movie marathon. Lucky for you, all four movies are now available to watch on Netflix UK.

QUIZ: How well do you remember the first Shrek movie?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Outer Banks renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Outer Banks season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news

Shrek at 20: How the iconic Dreamworks animation has stood the test of time

It's been 20 years and Shrek is still one of the greatest films ever made
Only Murders in the Building: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news

Only Murders in the Building: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news
Evan Peters thought about quitting acting after Mare of Easttown drunk scene

Evan Peters almost quit acting after filming drunk bar scene in Mare of Easttown
School of Rock co-stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli are dating in real life

School of Rock's Frankie and Marta are dating in real life

Trending on PopBuzz

NikkieTutorials

NikkieTutorials: 19 facts about YouTuber Nikkie de Jager you need to know

YouTubers

QUIZ: Are you more Zillennial or Geriatric Millennial?

QUIZ: Are you more Zillennial or Geriatric Millennial?

Quizzes

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Viral

Harry Potter Patronus

QUIZ: Only Harry Potter experts can score 100% on this Patronus quiz
Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

Bella Poarch cut James Charles from her Build a Bitch video

Bella Poarch cut James Charles from her Build a Bitch video

YouTubers

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale