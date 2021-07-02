Shrek fans have only just realised that Mama Bear was killed and turned into a rug

2 July 2021, 12:50

By Jazmin Duribe

Mama Bear! A rug! We will NEVER see Shrek in the same way again…

Shrek fans, we apologise for the news we're about to share with you but it's time you knew something about your "innocent" favourite movie. We hope you're sitting down.

Here we were minding our business on Twitter, as you do, and then we discovered something extremely sinister… Mama Bear in Shrek was brutally murdered. And, it gets worse, she was turned into a rug!

Let's rewind. Cast your mind back to the beginning of the movie when all of the fairytale creatures were kicked out of Duloc by Lord Farquaad. In the movie, we see the three bears – Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear – caged after being rounded up by Duloc guards.

Shrek fans have only just realised that Mama Bear was killed and turned into a rug
Shrek fans have only just realised that Mama Bear was killed and turned into a rug. Picture: DreamWorks Animation

Later, you see Papa Bear and Baby Bear looking incredibly sad and withdrawn at the swamp. Baby Bear even appears to be crying and Mama Bear is absolutely nowhere to be seen… She's probably just lost in the woods or something, right? Wrong!

We later see that Lord Farquaad turned Mama Bear into a bearskin rug that proudly sits in his castle. She even has her little pink bow on. Only further confirmation that Lord Farquaad deserved to be eaten by the dragon, tbh.

Although the movie was released back in 2001, people are only just discovering this horrifying detail thanks to a video that has gone viral on Twitter.

RIP Mama Bear, gone but not forgotten.

