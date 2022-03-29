Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley is set to appear in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid

By Katie Louise Smith

Who will Simone Ashley be playing in The Little Mermaid live-action movie?

Simone Ashley worldwide domination is upon us! The Bridgerton star, who is currently wow-ing viewers as she brings the fan-favourite Kate Sharma to life in the second season of the series, is set to appear in Disney's next live-action movie.

Prior to her role on Bridgerton, Netflix viewers will have fallen in love with Simone thanks to her role as Olivia in Sex Education. Her time on that show may have come to an end now, but it looks like Simone has some pretty iconic projects ahead of her following her Bridgerton success.

Simone Ashley is reportedly set to appear in Disney's upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action movie, opposite Halle Bailey who is playing Ariel.

Simone Ashley is set to appear in Disney's Little Mermaid live-action movie. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Disney

Simone's casting news was mentioned in a new interview with The Times, teasing that we'd get to see the Bridgerton star in "a small part in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid."

In another interview with Elle Singapore, Simone revealed that she was actually on the set of the Disney film when she got the call that she had landed the role of Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2 way back in 2021.

Fans have suspected that Simone would be part of the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action film for a while after Halle Bailey followed the star and started leaving cute comments under her photos.

i always suspected simone ashley was gonna be in the little mermaid bc halle follows her on instagram and !!!!!! this confirms it pic.twitter.com/hntKmArNld — 🫶🏽 (@wibyun) March 27, 2022

Disney have yet to officially announce Simone's role in the film and Simone herself has yet to spill any details about who she might be playing. Fans, on the other hand, think Simone could be playing one of Ariel's sisters.

Between this and the possibility of her returning as Kate in Bridgerton season 3... we're more than ready for whatever Simone Ashley does next!

