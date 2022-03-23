Bridgerton's Simone Ashley thinks her time on Sex Education "has come to an end"

By Katie Louise Smith

It looks like Simone Ashley's Olivia Hanan will not be returning for Sex Education season 4.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The world will soon know and love Simone Ashley as Bridgerton's Kate Sharma, but fans of Sex Education will know the actress as the bubblegum-chewing, colourfully dressed, one third of the Untouchables trio, Olivia Hanan.

Simone has played the role of Olivia, best friend of Ruby and Anwar, in the British Netflix series since 2019. She's appeared in all three seasons of the series so far but it sounds like her time on the show might have come to an end.

Netflix renewed Sex Education for season 4 last year and filming is set to begin at some point in 2022. But while the likes of Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood are set to return, Simone has revealed that she and Olivia might not be back.

Will Simone Ashley be in Sex Education season 4?

Will Simone Ashley be in Sex Education season 4? Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Valentino Beauty, Netflix

In an interview with Glamour, Simone Ashley opened up about what's next for her and her career following the huge success she's about to have once Bridgerton season 2 is released.

And unfortunately, it sounds like she may have already moved on from Sex Education and probably will not return in the same capacity for season 4. In fact, she may not return as Olivia at all.

“I think my time on [the show] has come to an end," she told the publication. "It's very sad because I love them all so much.”

Simone Ashley plays Olivia Hanan in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Neither Netflix nor the Sex Education creators themselves have confirmed whether or not Simone's Olivia will return in the next season just yet. But it's likely that we may see less of certain characters in season 4 anyway thanks to the way season 3 ended.

At the end of season 3, it was revealed that Moordale High School was being shut down and sold to developers. As a result, it looks like the sixth formers will now have to find new schools and colleges to finish up their final year.

Even if we don't see Olivia Hanan back in Moordale again, here's hoping the show lets us know she's off somewhere being the true icon she was born to be.

Read more about Sex Education here: