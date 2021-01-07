The Simpsons' predictions for 2021 are scarily accurate and fans are shook

7 January 2021, 11:56 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 17:15

By Sam Prance

Seven days into January 2021 and it looks like one of The Simpsons' predictions is already coming true.

The Simpsons has a history of making scarily accurate predictions and it looks like their predictions for 2021 are no different.

Yesterday (Jan 6), Donald Trump supporters broke into the Capitol Building after AP announced that the Democrats had won control of the senate in the Georgia election. Footage of the terrorists rioting and stealing immediately went viral online with many people calling out the violence of the perpetrators and the total lack of action from law enforcement to stop them.

Four people have since died in the attack. In the wake of the distressing news, The Simpsons fans have noticed that the TV show essentially predicted that something like this would happen in January 2021 in their Halloween special last year.

What are The Simpsons 2021 predictions?

Simpsons 2021 predictions: Fans can't believe how accurate they are
Simpsons 2021 predictions: Fans can't believe how accurate they are. Picture: Fox

In The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXI, it's US election day in 2020 and Homer sleeps right through it. We're then shown Inauguration Day, 20 January 2021, and full-on chaos has ensured. The series depicts a Doomsday apocalypse in which the US has turned to war. While an apocalypse is yet to unfold, the similarities between the episode and real-life are evident.

One person tweeted a screenshot from the episode writing: "i wanna know who actually are the writers of the simpsons". Other fans then began sharing other clips from the show which line-up with what's happened. In one still, Homer steals government property. In another, characters can be seen rioting and breaking into a government building.

This isn't the first time that The Simpsons have appeared to predict recent events either. In the past, fans have argued that it predicted Trump's rise to power and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXI also predicts global famine and robots overtaking the world this year, so fingers crossed that none of those predictions come true.

QUIZ: Only a true Simpsons fan can score 9/10 on this impossible character quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

When does Drag Race UK season 2 start?

When does Drag Race UK season 2 start? How to watch online

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Wilds season 2 release date: When does it come out?

When does The Wilds season 2 come out? Here's what we know

Robert Sheehan as Klaus in The Umbrella Academy

Robert Sheehan: 15 facts you didn't know about The Umbrella Academy star
Chris Mason

Chris Mason: 10 facts about Riverdale's Chad Gekko you should know
Rege-Jean Page: 10 facts about the Bridgerton acto

Regé-Jean Page: 12 facts about Bridgerton's Simon Basset you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

2021 prediction quiz: What three things will happen to you?

QUIZ: What three things will happen to you in 2021?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Only a true Simpsons fan can score 9/10 on this impossible character quiz QUIZ: Can you score 9/10 on this impossible Simpsons character quiz? QUIZ: Only a true Simpsons fan can name 9/10 of these characters

QUIZ: Only a true Simpsons fan can score 9/10 on this impossible character quiz
2021 memes: Kanye West and Jeffree Star

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

Demi Lovato teases US Capitol riots song and the memes are out of control

Demi Lovato teases US Capitol riots song and the memes are out of control

Viral

Jeffree Star responds to Kanye West TikTok rumours as memes break the internet

Jeffree Star responds to Kanye West TikTok rumours as memes break the internet

Viral

QUIZ: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trivia quiz

QUIZ: Only a witch can score 9/10 on this Chilling Adventures of Sabrina quiz

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale