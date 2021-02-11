Skins' April Pearson says she felt "uncomfortable" during Michelle's nude scenes

By Jazmin Duribe

"Still dealing with it."

April Pearson has admitted that she felt "uncomfortable" during nude scenes while playing Michelle Richardson in Skins.

The actress played Michelle in the E4 teen drama from 2007 to 2008 when she would have only been around 18-years-old, long before intimacy coordinators became the norm on TV production sets.

Michelle was the girlfriend of Tony Stonem (Nicholas Hoult) and portrayed as being sexually confident. However, behind the scenes April has admitted that she was not as confident as she seemed.

Speaking on TikTok, April was asked if the actors ever had to get naked on Skins and if it made her uncomfortable. She responded: "Yes and yes. It was very weird…and not all the time pleasant. Still dealing with it."

Sadly, other Skins cast members have echoed a similar sentiment about sex scenes on the show. Freya Mavor, who played Mini McGuinness, admitted she cried following her first sex scene on the show. She told The Sun: "I was honestly petrified, just so scared. I had to go away and have a wee cry to myself, which sounds so sad. I was just so nervous because I had no idea there would be so many people around during scenes like that."

Meanwhile, in an interview with GQ Hype in June 2020, Nicholas Hoult (who was only 17 when he started filming Skins) said: "Back then you’re a kid doing a job, and I’d done it for a long time at that point, but it’s also a weird position to be put in.

"Not that they were bad experiences or anything... It comes much more from, 'Just get this done as quickly as possible so I can be comfortable again and carry on with the part of acting I like.' A lot of acting is pretty terrifying."