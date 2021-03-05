Space Jam fans left furious after Lola Bunny is "desexualised" for 2021 reboot

By Jazmin Duribe

"Lets act like Women with big boobs don't even exist."

Space Jam's Lola Bunny has had a 2021 makeover and a lot of people (well, men mainly) are upset.

In case you didn't know, the iconic 1996 movie Space Jam is getting a reboot titled Space Jam: A New Legacy. The original featured legendary basketball player Michael Jordan alongside various Looney Tunes characters, however, the new version will instead be fronted by Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Lebron James.

On Thursday (Mar 4), some first look pictures dropped and everyone noticed that Lola Bunny looks very different now. You may remember she was the character everybody was swooning over, with an hourglass figure, shaking her hips as she walked and wearing a tiny crop top and shorts. Well, now things have changed. The updated Lola wears a longer and loose-fitting Tune Squad uniform.

Director Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly that Lola Bunny's image has now been reworked because he was caught off guard by her "very sexualized" depiction in the original movie.

He said: "This is 2021. It's important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters." Apparently, Malcolm D. Lee reportedly wanted to model Lola on Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike, two female basketball players who will star in the reboot.

Alas, some weren't too happy that Lola (the cartoon bunny, remember) had lost her sex appeal.

How am i suppose to beat to this pic.twitter.com/n9plTQuW3I — Jitta🧸 (@TheJitNextDoor) March 4, 2021

the liberals took away lola bunny’s fat fucking tits cancel culture has gone too far!!!! https://t.co/67fjnSeWwV — Piss Vortex (@pissvortex) March 4, 2021

They're de-bimbofying Lola Bunny in the new movie... pic.twitter.com/t0osAp59o5 — ♡ (@tajmerk) March 4, 2021

Space jam 2 scene:



LeBron James: hello Lola you do not make anyone horny. I respect you for basketball



Lola bunny: thank you — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) March 4, 2021

aight everyone remember the rule when Space Jam 2 comes out and you see lola bunny pic.twitter.com/v3XtXMQR2t — unattended egg 🥚 (@undeadartclub) March 4, 2021

This crap is getting so old.

Lets just get rid of everything with sex appeal because it offends a small percentage of people.

Lets act like Women with big boobs don't even exist. — Daniel Butler (@TheDanimator) March 4, 2021

Here's my unnecessary Lola Bunny opinion: WHY ARE WE ACTING LIKE HAVING BIG BOOBS IS SHALLOW SOME PEOPLE ARE STACKED YALL NONE OF THESE RABBITS PLAY BASKETBALL JUST DRAW EM LIKE THIS THEN pic.twitter.com/r2C3Ft282u — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 4, 2021

the feminism leaving my body when I saw the Lola Bunny redesign no one asked for pic.twitter.com/5UIRwoTW3Y — bria 🪴 (@buhreyuh) March 4, 2021

People finding out they de-sexualized Lola Bunny’s character design for Space Jam 2pic.twitter.com/ZPZe2w9g4x — David (@davidefinitely) March 4, 2021

