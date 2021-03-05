Space Jam fans left furious after Lola Bunny is "desexualised" for 2021 reboot

5 March 2021, 12:51 | Updated: 5 March 2021, 13:09

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Lets act like Women with big boobs don't even exist."

Space Jam's Lola Bunny has had a 2021 makeover and a lot of people (well, men mainly) are upset.

In case you didn't know, the iconic 1996 movie Space Jam is getting a reboot titled Space Jam: A New Legacy. The original featured legendary basketball player Michael Jordan alongside various Looney Tunes characters, however, the new version will instead be fronted by Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Lebron James.

On Thursday (Mar 4), some first look pictures dropped and everyone noticed that Lola Bunny looks very different now. You may remember she was the character everybody was swooning over, with an hourglass figure, shaking her hips as she walked and wearing a tiny crop top and shorts. Well, now things have changed. The updated Lola wears a longer and loose-fitting Tune Squad uniform.

READ MORE: iCarly's Jennette McCurdy has quit acting and will not appear in the reboot

Space Jam 2 fans furious over new Lola Bunny design for 2021 reboot.
Space Jam 2 fans furious over new Lola Bunny design for 2021 reboot. Picture: Warner Bros

Director Malcolm D. Lee told Entertainment Weekly that Lola Bunny's image has now been reworked because he was caught off guard by her "very sexualized" depiction in the original movie.

He said: "This is 2021. It's important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters." Apparently, Malcolm D. Lee reportedly wanted to model Lola on Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike, two female basketball players who will star in the reboot.

Alas, some weren't too happy that Lola (the cartoon bunny, remember) had lost her sex appeal.

What do you think of the new Lola Bunny? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is reportedly being adapted into a movie

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is reportedly being adapted into a movie
Drag Race UK A'Whora Comedy Challenge

Drag Race UK's A'Whora reveals she was forced to record comedy challenge twice | PopBuzz Meets
WandaVision finale end credit scenes: How they set up Doctor Strange 2 and Captain Marvel 2

WandaVision end credits explained: How Doctor Strange 2 and Captain Marvel 2 are teased
School of Rock's Rivkah Reyes opens up about bullying and addiction after the movie

School Of Rock's Rivkah Reyes says movie role led to bullying and addiction
Lauren Tsai: 15 facts about the Moxie actress

Lauren Tsai: 15 facts about the Moxie actress you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: How well do you remember the lyrics to Mr Brightside?

QUIZ: How well do you remember the lyrics to Mr Brightside?

Quizzes

How well do you know Machine Gun Kelly?

QUIZ: How well do you know Machine Gun Kelly?

Quizzes

How well do you remember Tom Holland's Spider-Man films?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home?
Lil Nas X exposes 6ix9ine’s DMs following his homophobic dig at him

Lil Nas X exposes 6ix9ine’s DMs following his homophobic dig at him

Lil Nas X

Adam Levine is being criticised for saying "there aren’t any bands anymore"

Maroon 5's Adam Levine criticised for saying "there aren't any bands anymore"

News

So many iconic albums in 2015, which one are you?

QUIZ: Which iconic 2015 album are you?

Quizzes

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale