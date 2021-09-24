Kristen Stewart tipped to earn first Oscar nomination playing Diana in Spencer

By Sam Prance

Kristen Stewart is one of the bookie's favourites to take home the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2022.

Kristen Stewart looks set to bag her first Academy Award nomination based on early reviews of her performance in Spencer.

Kristen Stewart may be best known for playing Bella in the Twilight franchise but, since then, the 31-year-old's made a name for herself as one of the most interesting actresses of her generation. Whether she's acting in big-budget films like Charlie's Angels, indie thrillers like Personal Shopper, or holiday romcoms like Happiest Season, Kristen always steals the show.

Now, Kristen could be in the running for Oscars success thanks to her latest role as Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer.

Kristen Stewart tipped to earn first Oscar nomination playing Diana in Spencer. Picture: FilmNation Entertainment

Spencer is a Pablo Larraín drama based on the life of Princess Diana and her decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles and leave the royal family. Early reviews have lauded Kristen's performance and hinted that she could be in with a chance of not only getting her first Academy Award nomination but actually taking home the award for Best Actress at the ceremony.

Robbie Collin of The Daily Telegraph wrote: "Stewart – who will be instantly and justifiably awards-tipped for this – navigates this perilous terrain with total mastery, getting the voice and mannerisms just right". Meanwhile, Joey Magidson of Awards Radar added: "Kristen Stewart deserves to win the Oscar for Best Actress, full stop. Disappearing into the role of Diana, there isn’t a moment in Spencer where you’re seeing Stewart. It’s only the Princess of Wales."

The movie also received a three-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and, now that the official trailer has come out, people seem to be in agreement that Kristen could genuinely win her first Oscar next year. One fan tweeted: "kristen stewart’s oscar is being engraved as we speak".

kristen stewart’s oscar is being engraved as we speak pic.twitter.com/f2eO71SNGU — wiLL (@willfulchaos) September 23, 2021

I’m fine. I’m totally fine.



I’m so ready for Kristen Stewart Oscar season. pic.twitter.com/Nk45aeNdfS — Shannon O'Connor (@ShannonOConnor0) September 23, 2021

Thinking about how Kristen Stewart is very likely going to win the Best Actress Oscar. It makes so much sense with my fantasy pic.twitter.com/sm78xGtZPV — daniel (@slayonetta) September 16, 2021

my whole life has been leading up to this kristen stewart oscar campaign https://t.co/vd3iabxNpH — cil (@OLlVERC0HEN) September 23, 2021

Miss Kristen Stewart might have that Oscar secured. Looks absolutely delish. https://t.co/LMzR46W3R9 — Asaf (@justasvf) September 24, 2021

I can’t believe I’m saying this but I think Kristen Stewart has the Oscar in the bag. pic.twitter.com/NtLCaZAQeO — Real HouseMark (@RealHouseMark) September 23, 2021

FUTURE OSCAR WINNER KRISTEN STEWART. I DON’T MAKE THE RULES.



IT IS HAPPENING. https://t.co/Wg9EM0vRRI — sic (@Iadybrds) September 23, 2021

Kristen Stewart is coming for all the awards #Spencer pic.twitter.com/zP6v2DXc31 — Mel (@Mel452) September 23, 2021

kristen stewart is getting that academy award pic.twitter.com/Rqo3fVipB7 — liv ♌︎ (@DUNNESLEDGER) September 23, 2021

Spencer debuts in cinemas worldwide November 5th. We can't wait to see it.

What do you think? Could Kristen win an Oscar?