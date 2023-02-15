Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland is officially in the works now

By Sam Prance

Spider-Man 4 is coming and Tom Holland will be back as Peter Parker.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has officially confirmed that Tom Holland has signed on to do a fourth Spider-Man film.

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021, fans have been desperate to know if Tom Holland will return to play Peter Parker. At the time, Tom revealed that there was currently no contract for him to come back. Producer Amy Pascal did tease that there were plans to make another trilogy of Spider-Man movies with Tom but Sony never confirmed anything.

Now, Kevin Feige has revealed that Tom will indeed be playing Peter again and that Spider-Man 4 is being written right now.

Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland is officially in the works now. Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Sony Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin was asked if we will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker in another film. The producer then confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is definitely happening and Tom is on board. He teased: "All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

It's currently unclear whether or not Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire would also appear in the trilogy at all. However, both stars have expressed interest in playing Peter again after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Amy Pascal has also teased that Miles Morales could join Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4.

Tom Holland is now the first Spider-Man to officially get a fourth movie.

As it stands, Sony and Marvel are yet to reveal any more information about Spider-Man 4 but it seems likely that the film will explore Peter's life now that MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) – and the rest of the world – no longer know who he is. Will our fave trio reunite or are they destined to be apart? We need answers and we need them now!

What do you think will happen in Spider-Man 4?

