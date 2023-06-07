Spider-Man fans complain over quiet audio issues in Across the Spider-Verse screenings

Watch the Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse trailer

By Sam Prance

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse viewers have complained that the audio is too quiet in multiple film screenings.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse co-producer Phil Lord has addressed complaints that the audio is too quiet in the film.

There's no denying that Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a huge success. In its opening weekend, the movie grossed over $220 million and the sequel has received rave reviews from critics. With a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Across The Spider-Verse is now the second highest rated Spider-Man film on the site just behind Into The Spider-Verse.

However, in spite of the positive response to Across The Spider-Verse, viewers have one key complaint. In many screenings, people have said that the sound-mixing is off and they haven't been able to hear parts of the dialogue.

Spider-Man fans complain over quiet audio issues in Across the Spider-Verse screenings. Picture: Sony Pictures Animation / Marvel Entertainment, Sony Pictures Animation / Marvel Entertainment

Reacting to the sound issues in the movie, one fan tweeted: "One of my only complaints with Across the Spider-Verse would be that the movie either needs better audio mixing, or some subtitles. There were moments in the movie where I couldn't hear ANYTHING the characters were saying, Gwen and Hobie in particular".

Another wrote: "I really liked across the spider verse but I swear the audio in our theater was super low so I basically only heard half the dialogue."

One of my only complaints with Across the Spider-Verse would be that the movie either needs better audio mixing, or some subtitles



There were moments in the movie where I couldn't hear ANYTHING the characters were saying, Gwen and Hobie in particular 😭 — Boost ☆ (@Boos2fer) June 3, 2023

I really liked across the spider verse but I swear the audio in our theater was super low so I basically only heard half the dialogue — katey stoetzel (@kateypretzel) June 1, 2023

watched across the spider-verse and it was solid



but wtf was up with the audio in the beginning, that wasn't just me right?? — TCNick3 (@TCNick3) June 2, 2023

Is it just me or some parts of the audio in across the spider verse hard to listen to? Also fsr, most of the Spanish conversations are like not translated ☠️ — Sushislayer (@_Sushislayer_) June 5, 2023

Now, Phil Lord, who co-wrote and co-produced Across the Spider-Verse, has responded by asking fans to show up to their screenings early. He says that viewers should ask projectionists in the cinema to verify that the volume is set correctly.

Phil tweeted: "#SpiderVerse friends! if you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack... tell them we said it was okay."

#SpiderVerse friends! if you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack... tell them we said it was okay. pic.twitter.com/BfgKuK9uM2 — Phil Lord (@philiplord) June 2, 2023

The movie mix is really dynamic and comfortable at full volume. In a full house it might even be better at 7.5! — Phil Lord (@philiplord) June 1, 2023

Every house is different. In my experience in a full house it’s a bit quiet — Phil Lord (@philiplord) June 2, 2023

In other words, it appears that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is mixed correctly but some cinemas are playing the sound at the wrong volume.

What do you think? Was there an issue with the audio in your screening?

