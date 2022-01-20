Andrew Garfield wants to do another Spider-Man film with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire

By Sam Prance

Andrew Garfield doesn't want his Spider-Man: No Way Home experience to end.

Andrew Garfield has just let slip that he wants to work on another Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

There's no denying that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the must-see movie of the past 12 months. Not only does it act as the iconic end to Tom Holland's first trilogy as Peter Parker, but it also sees Tom's Spider-Man join forces with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's versions of the superhero for the first time. It's funny, it's moving and fans can't get enough of it.

Naturally, Spider-Man: No Way Home has left people wanting to see more of Andrew and Tobey's Peters. Now, Andrew has teased that he would love to film even more Spider-Man projects with Tom and Tobey playing Peter alongside him.

Earlier this week (Jan 17), Andrew appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and discussed all things Spider-Man. First of all, he said that he would play Peter again: "In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that. Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character."

Andrew added that he thinks "there’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done" with his version of Peter. As for exactly what another Spider-Man movie with Andrew would entail, he said: "I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun." Andrew previously said that he would love to film The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Andrew also confirmed that he'd definitely be up for starring in another Spider-Man movie with Tom and Tobey. He said: "I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom. That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy."

Perhaps, Andrew, Tom and Tobey could all appear in a live-action Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Miles Morales?

As it stands, Sony and Marvel are yet to reveal if there any plans to bring Andrew and Tobey back into the Spider-Man world after Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that Tom is signed on to return for another trilogy as the superhero.

What do you think will happen in the next Spider-Man movie?

