Every single Spider-Man movie ranked by Rotten Tomatoes scores

Here's how critics rank every Spider-Man movie to date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally out in cinemas and that means one thing. It's time to update your Spider-Man rankings.

Ever since the first Spider-Man movie came out in 2002, Marvel fans and critics alike have been rating the films. Since then, we've had three Tobey Maguire-led movies, two Andrew Garfield-led movies, three Tom Holland-led movies and one iconic animated classic. Naturally, everyone has different favourites when it comes to ranking every single Spider-Man movie.

However, thanks to Rotten Tomatoes, we know exactly which Spider-Man film critics agree is worst and which they think is best. The website gathers together every official review of the movies and calculates a score based on how many of the reviews are positive and how many are negative. An audience score is also calculated based on fan ratings.

With that in mind, we've gathered together all the Rotten Tomatoes critic and audience scores for every Spider-Man movie. Scroll down to find out which Spider-Man film ranks in last place and which one comes out on top.

9) The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Critics Score: 52%, Audience Score 64%

The second Andrew Garfield film is the least popular among critics. Rotten Tomatoes' consensus states: "While the cast is outstanding and the special effects are top-notch, the latest instalment of the Spidey saga suffers from an unfocused narrative and an overabundance of characters."

The general public weren't quite so harsh though. They gave it a 12% higher rating than critics.

8) Spider-Man 3

Critics Score: 63%, Audience Score 51%

Spider-Man 3 is the first to fall of Tobey Maguire's movies. Rotten Tomatoes notes: "Though there are more characters and plotlines, and the action sequences still dazzle, Spider-Man 3 nonetheless isn't quite as refined as the first two."

Fans were even less impressed with almost 50% out of over 250,000 people giving it a negative rating.

7) The Amazing Spider-Man

Critics Score: 72%, Audience Score 77%

And just like that, both of Andrew Garfield's movies have left the running. However, 72% is still a strong score. According to Rotten Tomatoes: "A well-chosen cast and sure-handed direction allow The Amazing Spider-Man to thrill, despite revisiting many of the same plot points from 2002's Spider-Man".

In other words, critics believe that Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Sally Field and the rest of the cast are all great.

6) Spider-Man

Critics Score: 90%, Audience Score 67%

Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man movie just misses out on the Top 5 with an impressive 90%. Rotten Tomatoes says: "Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire".

Audiences weren't so unanimous in their praise though, giving it a score of just 67%.

5) Spider-Man: Far From Home

Critics Score: 90%, Audience Score 95%

Yes. All of Tom Holland's movies have made the Top 5 and Spider-Man: Far From Home is the first of them to say goodbye. In their consensus, Rotten Tomatoes write: "A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU".

Fans were even more impressed, with over 95% of them enjoying it.

4) Spider-Man: Homecoming

Critics Score: 92%, Audience Score 87%

Spider-Man: Homecoming officially ranks first among the introductory Spider-Man films, even if Tom Holland's Peter Parker was technically introduced in Captain America: Civil War. Rotten Tomatoes say: "Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colourful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building."

Audiences actually rank Far From Home higher than Homecoming. Which do you prefer?

3) Spider-Man 2

Critics Score: 93%, Audience Score 82%

Rounding out the Top 3 is Tobey Maguire's beloved sequel. Spider-Man 2 introduced us to Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and we've never looked back. Rotten Tomatoes concludes: "Boasting an entertaining villain and deeper emotional focus, this is a nimble sequel that improves upon the origin".

Audiences gave it a lower score but 82% makes it their favourite among the Tobey Maguire films too.

2) Spider-Man: No Way Home

Critics Score: 94%, Audience Score 99%

It may have only just come out but Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the most loved live-action Spider-Man film among critics. Rotten Tomatoes states: "A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humour and heart."

No Way Home is also the highest-rated film among fans with an almost perfect score of 99%.

1) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Critics Score: 97%, Audience Score 93%

We have a winner! Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the first Spider-Man film with Miles Morales as the lead, and critics unanimously agree that it's a cinematic triumph. Rotten Tomatoes write: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humour and plenty of superhero action".

As for audiences, it ranks in third place behind No Way Home and Far From Home.

How would you rank all nine Spider-Man films?

