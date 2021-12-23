Spider-Man theory hints how No Way Home sets up huge dark twist for Ned and Peter

Spider-Man: No Way Home appears to set up a potential dark storyline for Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds...

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, fans had been theorising non-stop about what might happen, which characters will end up making surprise multiverse appearances, and how the film will ultimately wrap up Tom Holland's first trilogy outing as Spider-Man.

Some of those theories came true, and some of them didn't... but fans are pretty convinced that one theory may still happen in the future.

Based on subtle moments in the movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home appears to be low-key setting up a potential future storyline for Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds that may or may not spell big trouble for Tom's Peter Parker.

WARNING: Major No Way Home spoilers ahead!

Spider-Man: No Way Home theory hints at Ned Leeds MCU future. Picture: Sony/Marvel Studios

Will Ned Leeds become Hobgoblin?

Before No Way Home was released in cinemas, fans around the world had theorised that the multiverse would introduce a villainous version of Ned Leeds as his comic book counterpart Hobgoblin.

That never actually came to fruition in the film, but No Way Home definitely appears to have set up a huge potential story for Ned that could pop up in the now-confirmed Spider-Man 4.

In one scene that features both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back in business as Peter Parker (!!), Ned asks Tobey’s Peter if he has a best friend. Tobey's Peter then tells him that he did have a best friend…who tried to murder him. Of course, he’s referring to Harry Osborn, son of Norman Osborn, who later became the New Goblin in Spider-Man 3.

Ned is shook, and quickly promises Tom’s Peter that he won’t turn into a supervillain and kill him... Foreshadowing at its finest, right?

In the comics, Ned is brainwashed after he’s sent to investigate who the real Hobgoblin is, and ends becoming the villain himself. Jacob and Tom have already discussed the theory a couple of times, and you know what? It wouldn't come as a surprise if Marvel and Sony were to actually go down a similar route.

.@TomHolland1996, Jacob Batalon, and @Zendaya discuss your fan theories! In ONE WEEK, find out which ones are correct when #SpiderManNoWayHome hits theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/uvOSsusEJn — Spider-Man: No Way Home says NO SPOILERS 🚫 (@SpiderManMovie) December 10, 2021

Even if he doesn’t somehow become the Hobgoblin, Ned still might end up having a more prominent role in the MCU beyond No Way Home.

Throughout the film, Ned’s strong connection to Doctor Strange’s magic is key. Towards the start of the film, Ned tells Doctor Strange that his Lola often says they have magic in their family, and that “sometimes I get these tinglings in my hand."

Later in the film, we also see that Ned is able to open the portals with Strange’s Sling Ring, ultimately bringing Tobey’s Spider-Man and Andrew’s Spider-Man into the mix. When he tells Strange he was able to do it later on, Strange seems pretty impressed.

Could Ned hone is apparent magic skills in future movies and end up as a sorcerer? Could that weave its way into the Hobgoblin theory too, making him more powerful than ever?

Of course, all of this is just a fan theory for now. Marvel and Sony have confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is already in active development, but the potential plot will no doubt be under-wraps for a veeerry long time.

That said, the added twist of Ned no longer knowing who Peter Parker is, or no longer remembering that they were ever best friends to begin with, would make Ned turning into a villain that Peter has to fight even more heartbreaking than the end of No Way Home, tbh.

