Is Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

By Jazmin Duribe

WARNING! SPOILERS AHEAD!

At last! Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit cinemas in the UK and fans are eager to know whether or not Andrew Garfield makes an appearance.

Ever since a third Spider-Man movie was confirmed, there have been rumours that it would include both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who have both previously played Spider-Man. Then, We Got This Covered reported that Andrew was in talks to reprise his role as Peter Parker.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Since then, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have been attempting to keep the plot under wraps with Tom insisting that "they will not be appearing in this film". Well, the film is here and the truth behind those Andrew rumours has been revealed.

Is Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

SPOILERS! Picture: Sony Pictures

Yes, Andrew Garfield is in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, Tobey Maguire is in there too. All three Peter Parkers team up together to fight their enemies and Andrew is featured in almost half the movie.

The movie picks up shortly after Mysterio exposes Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man. Peter then asks Doctor Strange for help and he proceeds to cast a spell that would mean everyone forgot about Peter. However, after some tampering from Peter, the spell goes awry and starts to pull in other characters from the multiverse.

That means Spider-Man is paid a visit from a few past villains: Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro, Sandman and Lizard. It also means that Spider-Men from other universes slip through the cracks.

Is Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Picture: Alamy

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man team up to help Tom Holland's Spider-Man fight against the villains who they've already defeated before.

Do they manage to defeat all FIVE villians? Well, you'll have to book a ticket at the cinema to find that out...

