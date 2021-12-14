Spider-Man: No Way Home has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

14 December 2021, 12:55

By Sam Prance

Spider-Man: No Way Home has received rave reviews from critics.

The official reviews are finally in and Spider-Man: No Way Home currently has a historic rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

There's no denying that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated film of the year. Ever since Spider-Man: Far From Home came out, fans have been desperate to know exactly what happens next. Far From Home ends with Mysterio framing Spider-Man for his death and the drone attack in London. Not to mention, he exposes Spider-Man's identity to the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will reveal how Peter deals with this and critics have nothing but praise for the upcoming movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Spider-Man: No Way Home has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Picture: Sony Pictures, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Rotten Tomatoes famously collate official reviews of films and then they calculate a percentage for the movies based on how many positive reviews they get and how many negative reviews they get. Based on 46 reviews so far, Spider-Man: No Way Home has a score of 100%. This means that the new movie hasn't received a single bad review from critics so far.

In a review for The Insider, Kirsten Acuna stated: "No Way Home is a ride I never wanted to end. It's a marvel that something this ambitious came together." Meanwhile, Amelia Emberwing for IGN wrote: "Spider-Man: No Way Home bounces from hilarious to hurt with ease as both the darkest and funniest MCU Spider-Man entry to date."

Many of the reviews also describe this as the most "emotional" and "heartbreaking" Spider-Man film yet.

As it stands, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest rated Spider-Man film to date. In comparison, Spider-Man: Far From Home has a 90% rating and Spider-Man: Homecoming has a 92% rating.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Spider-Man: No Way Home?

