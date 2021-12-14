Spider-Man: No Way Home has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

By Sam Prance

Spider-Man: No Way Home has received rave reviews from critics.

The official reviews are finally in and Spider-Man: No Way Home currently has a historic rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

There's no denying that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most anticipated film of the year. Ever since Spider-Man: Far From Home came out, fans have been desperate to know exactly what happens next. Far From Home ends with Mysterio framing Spider-Man for his death and the drone attack in London. Not to mention, he exposes Spider-Man's identity to the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will reveal how Peter deals with this and critics have nothing but praise for the upcoming movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Picture: Sony Pictures, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Rotten Tomatoes famously collate official reviews of films and then they calculate a percentage for the movies based on how many positive reviews they get and how many negative reviews they get. Based on 46 reviews so far, Spider-Man: No Way Home has a score of 100%. This means that the new movie hasn't received a single bad review from critics so far.

In a review for The Insider, Kirsten Acuna stated: "No Way Home is a ride I never wanted to end. It's a marvel that something this ambitious came together." Meanwhile, Amelia Emberwing for IGN wrote: "Spider-Man: No Way Home bounces from hilarious to hurt with ease as both the darkest and funniest MCU Spider-Man entry to date."

Many of the reviews also describe this as the most "emotional" and "heartbreaking" Spider-Man film yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't meet my expectations, it EXCEEDED them. This movie is worth every excruciating moment we had to wait! The visuals, the score, the heart, the story, the villains.... talk about an EPIC creation. Tears, chills, happiness... #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/44FcO7IrtF — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 14, 2021

Tom Holland is terrific in #SpiderManNoWayHome - my favorite performance of the trilogy. His Spidey battles are epic (the stuff w/ Willem Dafoe is especially frightening), and his journey as Peter Parker has this great balance of humor & hardship. He grows up a lot in this one pic.twitter.com/gnHYUVtajd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 14, 2021

#SpiderManNoWayHome is the most satisfying #SpiderMan movie you can imagine today.



The movie delivers. It’s packed and moves at lightning speed. Relentless. It’s just so satisfying and rewarding.



Hats off to Jon Watts for landing this one. Just an epic movie. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Acw4T9OHYA — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 14, 2021

THE POST CREDIT SCENE OF #SpiderManNoWayHome is the longest POST CREDIT SCENE EVER and it will MAKE YOU SHOUT YOUR LUNGS OUT

BEST POST CREDIT SCENE EVER. — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 14, 2021

As it stands, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest rated Spider-Man film to date. In comparison, Spider-Man: Far From Home has a 90% rating and Spider-Man: Homecoming has a 92% rating.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Spider-Man: No Way Home?

