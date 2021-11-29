Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets are being resold on eBay for thousands

29 November 2021, 20:01 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 20:04

By Katie Louise Smith

One ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home on opening day will cost you... *checks notes* ...$25,000.

Spider-Man: No Way Home? Spider-Man: No Way You're Getting Tickets For Opening Day, more like.

Announced by Tom Holland on Instagram last week, tickets to see the highly-anticipated Sony/MCU game-changing multiverse movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, became available to buy at midnight on November 29th. But the sheer demand of fans trying to get tickets for opening day caused servers all around the world to crash.

According to reports, several cinema ticket websites – including AMC and Fandango in the US, and Vue in the UK – crashed due to the overwhelming amount of people trying to buy tickets.

Now, people are attempting to resell those cinema seats for extortionate prices, hoping to attract fans who are desperate to see the movie on opening day.

After millions of fans found themselves unsuccessful in their attempt to secure their opening day tickets, multiple listings started to appear on eBay with people reselling seats for ridiculous prices.

Some tickets for screenings in the US are being resold for anywhere between twice to ten times the actual price. ComicBook’s Brandon Davis also shared a tweet with a screenshot of a ticket reportedly being sold for $25,000 (£18,800).

To make matters even worse, the first 86,000 fans who booked an opening day ticket in advance with AMC were also given an exclusive Spider-Man NFT (non-fungible token). Those are also ending up on eBay too.

Spider-Man No Way Home tickets resold for thousands on eBay
Spider-Man No Way Home tickets resold for thousands on eBay. Picture: eBay.com

Just when you thought you'd finally got over the stress of trying to buy those tickets for Avengers: Endgame...

