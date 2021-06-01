Patrick Star is getting his own SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff TV series

By Sam Prance

The Patrick Star Show is officially coming to Nickelodeon in July this year.

SpongeBob SquarePants fans assemble. The one and only Patrick Star is getting his very own Nickelodeon show this July.

Ever since SpongeBob SquarePants first aired on Nickelodeon in 1999, viewers have been obsessed with Patrick Star. The lazy but loveable starfish steals the show in every episode thanks to his hilarious antics that always end up with him and SpongeBob getting in trouble. 20 years on and people still can't get enough of SpongeBob's best friend for life.

Now, Patrick is stepping out on his own. The Patrick Star Show is coming to Nickelodeon next month and it sounds iconic.

When is The Patrick Star Show coming out?

Patrick Star Show: Release date and news about the SpongeBob series. Picture: Nickelodeon

The Patrick Star Show is set to focus on Patrick and his family. In other words, Patrick's parents, Cecil Star and Bunny Star, will appear as well as Squidina Star, GrandPat Star and Grandma Tentacles. However, this won't just be a show about his life. The Patrick Star Show will follow Patrick as he hosts his own talk show with the help of his family and friends.

SpongeBob himself will also appear in the new series but Patrick will be the star of the show. The animated series is set to debut on Nickelodeon at some point in July. No official release date has been announced just yet but there will be 13 episodes in total and they will all be available to stream via Paramount+ later in the year.

The Patrick Star Show coming this JULY to @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/7flZsJLu4V — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) May 31, 2021

In the words of another popular talk show host, Patrick Star is an icon, he is a legend and he is the moment. Now, come on now!