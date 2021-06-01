Patrick Star is getting his own SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff TV series

1 June 2021, 12:38

By Sam Prance

The Patrick Star Show is officially coming to Nickelodeon in July this year.

SpongeBob SquarePants fans assemble. The one and only Patrick Star is getting his very own Nickelodeon show this July.

Ever since SpongeBob SquarePants first aired on Nickelodeon in 1999, viewers have been obsessed with Patrick Star. The lazy but loveable starfish steals the show in every episode thanks to his hilarious antics that always end up with him and SpongeBob getting in trouble. 20 years on and people still can't get enough of SpongeBob's best friend for life.

READ MORE: Two new Vans x SpongeBob collections are coming in June 2021

Now, Patrick is stepping out on his own. The Patrick Star Show is coming to Nickelodeon next month and it sounds iconic.

When is The Patrick Star Show coming out?

Patrick Star Show: Release date and news about the SpongeBob series
Patrick Star Show: Release date and news about the SpongeBob series. Picture: Nickelodeon

The Patrick Star Show is set to focus on Patrick and his family. In other words, Patrick's parents, Cecil Star and Bunny Star, will appear as well as Squidina Star, GrandPat Star and Grandma Tentacles. However, this won't just be a show about his life. The Patrick Star Show will follow Patrick as he hosts his own talk show with the help of his family and friends.

SpongeBob himself will also appear in the new series but Patrick will be the star of the show. The animated series is set to debut on Nickelodeon at some point in July. No official release date has been announced just yet but there will be 13 episodes in total and they will all be available to stream via Paramount+ later in the year.

In the words of another popular talk show host, Patrick Star is an icon, he is a legend and he is the moment. Now, come on now!

QUIZ: Everyone is a combination of two SpongeBob characters, which are you?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

CHIYO and Yshee Black Under The Wig asset

Under The Wig with CHIYO: 'RuPaul's Drag Race actively promotes discrimination' | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Rugrat's Betty DeVille is openly gay in the Paramount+ reboot

Rugrat's Betty DeVille is openly gay in the Paramount+ reboot
Netflix release times: Find out what time new shows are released in your country

What time does Netflix release new shows and episodes?

The Conjuring 3: How to watch online on HBO Max

When does The Conjuring 3 come out? Here's where to watch online
Drag Race Down Under Anita Wigl'i

Drag Race Down Under's Anita Wigl'it reacts to Art Simone's shock return | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Trending on PopBuzz

Pride memes 2021

17 hilarious gay tweets to celebrate Pride Month

Viral

How to get the crown on your TikTok profile picture

How to get the crown on your TikTok profile picture

Viral

What kind of besties are you and your BFF?

QUIZ: What kind of besties are you and your BFF?

Quizzes

Olivia Rodrigo Sweet album: All the theories explained

Is Olivia Rodrigo releasing an album called Sweet? The theory explained

Olivia Rodrigo

TikTok users are being warned against doing the Fire Challenge

TikTok users are being warned against doing the Fire Challenge after teen is left with severe burns

Internet

Sienna Mae Gomez and Jack Wright speak out following sexual assault allegations

Sienna Mae Gomez denies Jack Wright sexual assault allegations

Internet

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale