A new Spy Kids reboot is in the works from original director

27 January 2021, 12:22

By Katie Louise Smith

Robert Rodriguez will return to write and direct the new film.

Get ready for more Spy Kids, because it's been reported that a new reboot is in the works.

According to reports from Deadline, Spy Kids is set to be reimagined and rebooted for the big screen, with original writer and director Robert Rodriguez on board. It will also reportedly focus on a multi-cultural family of international spies.

Spy Kids reboot is in development
Spy Kids reboot is in development. Picture: Dimension Films

The last live-action Spy Kids instalment was released in 2011. Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World was a stand-alone sequel to Spy Kids 3 starring Jessica Alba, Jeremy Piven, Joel McHale, Rowan Blanchard and Mason Cook. Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara also returned as Carmen and Juni Cortez.

An animated Spy Kids reboot series is also currently airing on Netflix.

Spy Kids 5 in 5D was previously announced by Dimension Films but was soon put on permanent delay after Blanchard and Cook ended up committing to other TV series projects. Now, it looks like Spy Kids 5 might finally happen.

via GIPHY

There's no word yet on whether the new Spy Kids film will be a complete reboot of the franchise we know and love, with new characters and a new family to get to know, or if it will continue down the familial line with Blanchard and Cook, or the baby from Spy Kids 4.

Either way, we will take it. See you in the cinema!

