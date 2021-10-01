Squid Game fans spot huge dorm room clue that was hidden in plain sight

By Katie Louise Smith

The clues to all the games were visible on the walls the whole time.

In case you hadn't already realised, Squid Game is packed full of easter eggs, clues, and hidden details that you may not have noticed the first time around.

Throughout the entire season, very subtle hints are given to viewers that all point to the big reveal twist at the end of the final episode. But did you realise that there's one massive clue about the games that is hidden in plain sight as early as episode 1?

Yep, in the dormitory hall where the players sleep, there are hidden illustrations on the wall that detail EXACTLY what games they will be playing next. The players didn't notice, and we bet you didn't either...

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Squid Game!

Squid Game: Game clues were hidden on the wall in the dorm room. Picture: Netflix

In Squid Game episode 1, the dorm walls are hidden behind so many beds that it's almost impossible to make sense of whatever the pattern of the tiles is supposed to be.

But as the episodes go on, and the beds are taken away after players die, the illustrations become more and more visible. Like the players, the viewers don't seem to realise they're even there until much later on in the series once the player count dwindles right down.

Did you realise they were there? BECAUSE I DIDN'T. Thankfully, TikTok user @lucy.what1 clocked the hidden details and the video now has over 2.2 million likes on TikTok.

You can see the images as early as episode 4, but you'll have to be paying very close attention to the background.

The images on the wall become much clearer in Squid Game episode 5. Picture: Netflix

Once Gi-hun, Sang-woo and Sae-byeok make it to the final three in episode 8 after completing the glass stepping stones game, the drawings on the wall are as clear as day.

The first image shows the 'red light, green light game', while the second includes the triangle, circle, star and umbrella shapes. Then there's an illustration of the Tug of War. On the next wall, viewers can see the marble game and the glass stepping stone game.

Squid Game hid clues about the games in plain sight. Picture: Netflix

There's also an illustration that gives away the final game: The Squid Game, in which Gi-hun and Sang-woo end up facing off against each other in.

Squid Game: All the games are hidden on the walls in the dorm room. Picture: Netflix

So, all the while the players were trying to figure out what they were going to play next, all that deliberation and all those tactical decisions about who they should have on their team... it was right in front of their faces the whole time.

Can you even believe?

