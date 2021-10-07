Here’s where to buy Squid Game costumes for Halloween

By Sam Prance

Replicas of the Squid Game tracksuit and the Squid Game red jumpsuit are on sale.

Obsessed with Squid Game? Want to buy the tracksuit for Halloween or just to wear at your leisure? We've got you covered.

Anyone who uses the internet knows that Squid Game is the biggest show on TV right now. Not only is it already on track to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time but it has also inspired countless memes thanks to its shocking plot and brilliant script. People can't get enough of the dystopian Korean drama and its terrifying take on deadly childhood games.

However, it's not just the show that people love. Viewers adore the outfits and Squid Game costumes are selling out now.

Where can I buy the Squid Game tracksuit?

Where to buy Squid Game green tracksuit

Unfortunately, Netflix don't sell an official version of the popular Squid Game tracksuit but Minidora are selling a replica of it on Amazon now, complete with the Squid Game numbers that correspond with contestants in the real series (001 for Oh Il-nam, 456 for Seong Gi-hun etc.). Tracksuit sets are currently on sale for between $29 and $45 depending on size.

Etsy sell a better-quality more expensive version of the suit for $72. However, it is currently sold out online.

Meanwhile, the white slip-on shoes are available at multiple retailers. The most recognisable version are Vans that you can buy for $50. However, if you're just looking for white pumps for a Halloween costume, you can buy cheaper equivalent versions at almost any well-known clothing outlet.

Stradivarius are also selling a range of Squid Game esque clothes that look almost exactly like the tracksuit.

Where to buy Squid Game red jumpsuit

If you want to go to Halloween as one of the pink soldiers instead, Etsy has you covered. They are currently selling one for $45. You'll have to buy the mask separately though. Amazon are selling them for under $20 and you can choose whether you buy a triangle, a circle or a square one. You can also buy the Front Man mask.

Minidora are also selling a version of the red jumpsuit on Amazon for $45. Again, you'll have to buy the mask separately.

